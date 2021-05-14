Digital Marketing virtuoso Jeevan Tiwari, makes it big in the industry

Going viral isn't a result; it's an occurrence. Always keep in mind that fans are vanity, and sales are sanity. Every human being possesses a powerful driving force that, when released, can make any vision, dream, or desire a reality. Jeevan Tiwari, a 20-year-old young talent who had the same powerful vision and took advantage of early exposure to the various nuances of digital marketing. And now has accomplished a host of career milestones.

At such a young age this digital entrepreneur earns more than 3 million dollars in revenue, a number that few people will match in their retirement. With this track record, he's not only setting an example for millennials, but also for older generations.

Hailing from Gujarat, he had the mind of an entrepreneur, which propelled him to take notable initiatives, acquire high-value skills, and all of this hustle earned him the title of India's Pioneer of Digital Entrepreneurs.

Jeevan is the founder and CEO of Ezee, a digital marketing agency, as well as the director of four other high-growth companies with India's highest digital marketing turnover.

He is a living example of visualising dreams with open eyes and then realising them with a results-driven approach. He is hailed in the digital marketing community for his sound know-how and comprehensive SEO, Social media, and an elite range of digital skills.

Having an inquisitive and practical approach towards problem solving, he is leading several organisations from the front and has taken them to indomitable heights.

Jeevan Tiwari is a well-known name among high-value customers, who often return to him for additional work as a result of his unwavering dedication and loyalty. He has also been a top choice of clients for other services such as web creation, app development, search engine optimization, influencer management, celebrity management, offering public relations expertise, social media marketing, and so on.

Disclaimer: This is a Featured Content