Different Types of Tops for Every Woman to Look Super Classy Than Ever!

A wardrobe full of clothes and still confused about what to wear?

Well ladies, you are not alone in this! This is every woman's story, and it is an everyday event. While there are always a few pairs of pants and jeans listed as your favorite, you can carry them on even three times a week. As for the top wear, you need to spend hours standing in front of the wardrobe thinking about what to put on today and look different than everybody else.

Let's take a glance at different types of tops for women, which are undoubtedly the favorite piece of dress for every fashionista. From formal to party-wear, trendy to casual, here is a list of categories of tops for women, regardless of any body type and size, that will glam up your look and make you look sassy than ever.

Crop Top

It's time to show off your sexy waist and beautiful belly!

If you have been working hard on your abs or have a beautiful waist naturally, crop tops are for you. The front part of the top is designed in such a way that it ends up above the belly button and comes with stylish neck patterns.

Tank Top

Tank tops are a summer blessing. With its sleeveless structure, you can flaunt your toned arms and beat the summers. You can pair the tank tops with fabulous pair of shorts or palazzos.

Kaftan

Kaftan is a very new trend in tops among women. It comes in a robe-type pattern and has a very cool vibe. It fits loosely around the side and has mainly a round or boat neck design.

Wrap Top

A wrap top is usually preferred on a casual date or hangout. It is an overlapping style top that forms a v-neck. It gets wrapped around your torso with a satisfactory fit, and that's why it is called a wrap top.

Cami Top

Want to look stunning and impress everybody? Then Cami top is a must top to add to your collection. It is a combination of round or square neck and strap shoulders. It is of two types; either it stretches to the pelvic area, or it helps in flaunting your belly.

Cold Shoulder Top

This type of top comes with a unique design. It has a cut-out detail on the sleeves at the shoulder level, which looks impressive and makes it a funky top. The cold shoulder top is in much demand due to its new pattern.

Asymmetric Top

Want something off-track? The asymmetric top has uneven sides attached with a beautiful bottom hem. It comes in different patterns, such as long or short sleeves or even sleeveless. Go little asymmetric this time!

Cinched-Waist Top

Flaunt your waist by wearing a piece of style. The cinched waist top offers an elastic detail on the waist and sometimes styles it with a bow or a ribbon. This top goes with any occasion and looks super classy.

One Strap Top

One strap top holds a complete diva look. In this style, one shoulder is exposed, and the other one is paired with significant variations in sleeves like full, ruffled, sleeveless, etc. It is a stunning fashion piece that lets you flaunt your shoulders.

Tube Top

Tube tops come under the category of off-shoulder. It exposes your sexy shoulders, has an elasticated neckline just above the bust, and wraps your upper torso.

Choose your style!

The perfect blend of fashion and comfort is admirable and loved by all women. With this ideology, Glamly comes up with vast categories of tops for women that style right with your personality and matches your comfort level.

So, ladies, what are you waiting for? Visit Glamly today and fill your wardrobe with the most trendy and stylish tops of your choice.

(Sponsored Feature)