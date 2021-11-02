Didn't like your Diwali gift from office? Here's what you can do

Do you eagerly wait for Diwali gifts throughout the year and get a lot of happiness from the gifts you get? There are many people who are very happy with the gifts they get from the office or other places on the occasion of Diwali, but there are many who are unhappy with the gifts, especially those from the office. If this is the case with you too, then here is what you can do in this situation.

- Refuse to accept the gift and tell your manager the reason for this through mail.

- If you don't like the gift, do mail it to HR and management and let them know what your expectations were or what kind of gift you and your partner wanted. Also, instead of a gift, demand a voucher or money.

- Bring it to the notice why you have not accepted the gift.

- If you are unhappy with the gift, keep it but at the same time send a mail to the management telling what you expected about the gift. With this, you can expect a better gift next year.

- If you do not like the gift, then you can give it to your colleague who has liked it very much.

- If you do not like the gift, then give this to the helping staff of the office as a Diwali gift on your behalf.

- You can give the gift to any needy you meet on the way or you can further give it to those you know for whom you have not yet bought a Diwali gift.

- You wrap the gift back and gift it back to the manager on the occasion of Christmas, this will improve your relationship and your message will also reach them in a subtle way.

- If you are unhappy with the gift, keep the gift with you quietly at this time, but tell your whole thing honestly in the suggestion box of the office. With this, you will not have to be disappointed on Diwali next year.

- In the end, if you do not understand anything, then re-sell it.