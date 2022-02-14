Did you know intermittent fasting can be bad for your mental health? Read on

For a long time, intermittent fasting has been in the spotlight. The diet has grown in popularity as a result of the numerous advantages that people have experienced as a result of following it. The lifestyle has numerous advantages, including weight loss, increased energy levels, enhanced metabolism, improved digestive health, and reduced inflammation.

If you're thinking about trying intermittent fasting, it's crucial to understand how the diet affects your mind as well as your body. Intermittent fasting has a number of psychological impacts.

if you don't get your meals on time, do you get upset or angry? If that's the case for you, intermittent fasting may be able to help you feel better.

People with diabetes may be particularly affected by the reduction in blood sugar levels. When people become really hungry, a hormone called neuropeptide Y signals them to become more violent. You won't have mood swings once you've become used to it.

The higher the level of cortisol in your body, the more likely you are to feel stressed. Dietary restrictions can cause a rise in the stress hormone cortisol, which can cause anxiety and tension.

Furthermore, excessive amounts of cortisol in the body are connected to fat storage in the body, defeating the diet's objective.

Fasting for a long amount of time, according to study, can cause you to be more rash and make quick judgments. Your neurotransmitters change when you fast. Restricting meals that boost serotonin levels can lower the quantity of the feel-good hormone in your brain, making you impulsive.

Intermittent fasting, according to a study published in the Journal of Research Studies in Bioscience, can boost neurotransmitter levels and hence improve learning and memory.

The contradictory evidence suggests that we need additional investigation to figure out what's going on.

Intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone. People with particular health issues, such as diabetes, pregnant or nursing women, or people with an eating disorder, may be at danger from the diet.

However, whether or whether you want to try intermittent fasting is a personal decision, as it appears to work for the majority of people. Before you decide to fast for prolonged lengths of time, consult your nutritionist.