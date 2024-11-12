A Reddit user shared a post drawing attention to Neetu Kapoor's necklace which is similar to Isha Ambani's Navratan necklace.

The Ambani ladies have consistently served some exceptional jewellery crafted for every occasion. From Nita Ambani’s gigantic emerald necklace to Isha Ambani’s exquisite diamond and pearl studded necklaces, their jewellery collections are valued at a staggering Rs 200 to Rs 400 crores. One of Isha’s necklaces has recently caught the attention of Reddittors who believe that she has lent it to Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

A Reddit user shared a post drawing attention to Isha’s Navratan necklace which was reportedly prepared after three years of hardwork. The user also shared a picture of Neetu wearing the same necklace at her family event where she was accompanied by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others. The post was captioned as “Spotted Neetu Kapoor wearing the same Navratan Necklace that Isha Ambani wore to the Ambani wedding in July. The necklace was designed by the famous Viren Bhagat and it took Nita a couple of years to collect the Navratan stones that large. I wonder if Neetu borrowed it from them or she bought a replica 'cause it definitely is worth a lot!”

In the picture, Neetu can be seen accessorising her white top with the Navratan necklace. On the other hand, Isha wore the necklace in Anant and Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad'. As soon as the post surfaced, it sparked discussion among Reddit users. “Utna scene nahi hai Neetu ka. Nita Ambani said it took ages for them to gather all those colours stones to put together in a necklace. If it took that effort for Nita for whom brick-sized emeralds are a pittance then Neetu is a nobody in terms of wealth. She's settling for a sasti replica which looks gaudy on her,” commented a user. Another Reddit user reacted, “Maybe Isha gave it as charity.” “She could have styled it better with a better neckline. Clearly not an original,” said a netizen. Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She will next be seen in Letters to Mr. Khanna, a coming-of-age story about a mother and son.