Dictionary.com chose 'Woman' as the word of the year for 2022

Representational image

The year 2022 is about to pass and the new year is about to begin. There are many such stories and incidents of the year 2022 which are going to become a record. There are also many such sentences which are going to be specially known for Year Ender 2022. It is bound to be discussed at the end of the year. The year 2022 has been, especially known for the word 'woman'. Dictionary.com has seen the word 'woman' as the 'story of 2022' and has chosen it as the most interesting 'word' of the year.

According to the BBC report, Online Lexicon has said that the decision to choose the word woman for 2022 shows how gender, identity and language dominate the current cultural conversation. It is said that since the March hearing in America, this word has been searched the most. In fact, to confirm the first black woman in the US Supreme Court, people showed more interest in searching for it. This has been observed. Apart from this, the word was also used frequently during other newsworthy events of 2022.

Events that contributed to this website's choice include the US Supreme Court's decision to end national abortion rights, the death of Queen Elizabeth, tennis legend Serena Williams' move to quit the sport, the equal pay deal secured by the US women's soccer team, and Opposition to gender equality in Iran etc. has been prominently involved.

The search interest peaked during the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. During this, a Republican senator asked him for the definition of the word 'woman'. To this Judge, Jackson replied: 'I am not a biologist.'

Interestingly, the conversation led to a record 1,400 percent increase in searches for the word, which Dictionary.com sees as a huge and huge jump for such a common word.

A woman is defined by the website as “an adult female person”. The term has become a flashpoint in the culture wars between conservatives and transgender activists.

Dictionary.com said, 'This is not the final word to define a woman. This word is for every woman – however, they define themselves.