Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Diamonds, royal guests, elephant statues, chandeliers: Details of Kerala’s richest man’s daughter’s wedding that cost...

For the wedding, Ravi Pillai got a unique lotus-themed mandap and the wedding pandal was planned by the production designer, Sabu Cyril.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Diamonds, royal guests, elephant statues, chandeliers: Details of Kerala’s richest man’s daughter’s wedding that cost...
Diamonds, royal guests, elephant statues, chandeliers: Details of Kerala’s richest man’s daughter’s wedding

Billionaire businessman B. Ravi Pillai, who is also the richest man in Kerala, hosted a grand wedding for his daughter, Aarthi Pillai in 2015.

Ravi Pillai's daughter, Aarthi Pillai tied the knot with Aditya Vishu on November 26, 2015, in Kollam, Kerala. According to reports, Ravi Pillai hosted a lavish wedding and spent as much as Rs 55 crores for the special occasion. The wedding saw the participation of over 30,000 guests from 42 countries, including the royal families of Qatar.

Renowned film stars like Mohanlal and Mammootty also attended the wedding.

For the wedding, Ravi Pillai got a unique lotus-themed mandap and the wedding pandal was planned by the production designer, Sabu Cyril. It is to be noted that Sabu Cyril had designed the set for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Bahubali.

The wedding pandal had huge elephant statues and chandeliers made of flowers. The 350,000 sq ft pandal was spread over 20 acres.

The bride, Dr Aarthi Pillai sported a gorgeous silk saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She did not wear any gold jewellery and used only diamonds for her wedding. Aarthi wore a diamond choker neckpiece with a statement layered haar, a kamarbandh, bajubandh, a mathapatti and diamond bangles. Aarthi entered the wedding venue on a huge rath.

A stunning Bharatanatyam performance was delivered by renowned actresses Manju Warrier and Shobhana for the wedding guests.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Kapil Sharma show star Sumona Chakravarti looks hot in sexy pink bikini, netizens say 'dekh rahe ho kappu sharma’
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi school receives bomb threat, bomb squad arrives
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.