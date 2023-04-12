Diamonds, royal guests, elephant statues, chandeliers: Details of Kerala’s richest man’s daughter’s wedding that cost...

Diamonds, royal guests, elephant statues, chandeliers: Details of Kerala’s richest man’s daughter’s wedding

Billionaire businessman B. Ravi Pillai, who is also the richest man in Kerala, hosted a grand wedding for his daughter, Aarthi Pillai in 2015.

Ravi Pillai's daughter, Aarthi Pillai tied the knot with Aditya Vishu on November 26, 2015, in Kollam, Kerala. According to reports, Ravi Pillai hosted a lavish wedding and spent as much as Rs 55 crores for the special occasion. The wedding saw the participation of over 30,000 guests from 42 countries, including the royal families of Qatar.

Renowned film stars like Mohanlal and Mammootty also attended the wedding.

For the wedding, Ravi Pillai got a unique lotus-themed mandap and the wedding pandal was planned by the production designer, Sabu Cyril. It is to be noted that Sabu Cyril had designed the set for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Bahubali.

The wedding pandal had huge elephant statues and chandeliers made of flowers. The 350,000 sq ft pandal was spread over 20 acres.

The bride, Dr Aarthi Pillai sported a gorgeous silk saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She did not wear any gold jewellery and used only diamonds for her wedding. Aarthi wore a diamond choker neckpiece with a statement layered haar, a kamarbandh, bajubandh, a mathapatti and diamond bangles. Aarthi entered the wedding venue on a huge rath.

A stunning Bharatanatyam performance was delivered by renowned actresses Manju Warrier and Shobhana for the wedding guests.