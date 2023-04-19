Diabetes tips: How people with blood sugar problems can prevent heart diseases

Diabetes is considered a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases ie disorders related to the heart and blood vessels. Diabetic people have twice the risk of heart disease as compared to people who do not have diabetes.

Here are some general tips for diabetics to prevent heart disease:

Keep your blood sugar levels under control: High blood sugar levels can damage your blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease. Follow your doctor's advice regarding medication, diet, and exercise to manage your blood sugar levels.

Control your blood pressure: High blood pressure can also damage your blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease. Monitor your blood pressure regularly and follow your doctor's advice on how to control it.

Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese can increase your risk of heart disease. Follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight.

Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity can improve your blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and overall cardiovascular health. Talk to your doctor about the appropriate level of exercise for you.

Eat a heart-healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can help lower your risk of heart disease. Limit your intake of saturated and trans fats, salt, and sugar.

Quit smoking: Smoking increases your risk of heart disease and other health problems. Talk to your doctor about strategies to help you quit smoking.

Manage stress: Chronic stress can increase your risk of heart disease. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga.

