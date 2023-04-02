Search icon
Diabetes tips: Eat shahtoot or mulberry to control blood sugar levels, know its benefits

Mulberries are packed with nutrients, which are all important for creating a healthy diet, and have various of health benefits.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

File photo

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetics are susceptible to hyperglycemia or high blood sugar, which is a serious condition. According to research, some alternative therapies, such fruits, herbs and spices, can help control high blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of complications this disease can cause.

One of the little and delicious fruits is the mulberry. It is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. The colours of mulberry are red, black, white, and green. This fruit's life cycle starts in April, which is at the conclusion of winter and the start of summer. On trees, it can be seen in groups. This luscious fruit, despite being quite sweet, aids in blood sugar regulation and lowers the risk of major illnesses like cancer. Moreover, it improves blood flow. 

Mulberries are growing in popularity around the world due to their sweet flavour, excellent nutritional value, and different health advantages.

An enzyme in your gut that breaks down carbohydrates is said to be inhibited by the compound 1-deoxynojirimycin (DNJ) found in mulberries. Hence, Mulberries may help diabetics by reducing the rate of blood sugar spiking, especially after meals.

There are antioxidants in mulberries. It dilates the veins, lowers their cholesterol content, and improves blood circulation. Blood flow improves due to the widening of the veins. The iron present in it increases the red cells in the blood.

Black and Red Mulberry boost the immune power and Vitamin C present in Mulberry boosts immunity.  

Consumption of mulberry is also beneficial for weak bones. Vitamin A, calcium and iron in it strengthen the bones. It prevents serious bone diseases like osteoporosis and arthritis.

