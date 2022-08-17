Suffering from diabetes? These 6 symptoms in your feet indicate rising blood sugar levels

Diabetes is a chronic condition that lasts a lifetime. In order to put it in a little more simple terms, the problem of diabetes happens when a person's blood glucose level is extremely high or, to put it another way, when the pancreas (pancreas) is unable to generate insulin at all or does so in very small quantities. Type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes are the two basic kinds of the disease.

The pancreas does not create any insulin when a person has type 1 diabetes. Likewise, the pancreas only generates a tiny amount of insulin in those with type 2 diabetes. Gestational diabetes is a different type of diabetes. Gestational diabetes is a condition that affects pregnant women. These three kinds of diabetes have one thing in common above all others: they all result in extremely high blood glucose levels.

Diabetic neuropathy and peripheral vascular disease are two foot issues that can develop as a result of diabetes (peripheral artery disease).

Uncontrolled diabetes can harm and impair your nerves in diabetic neuropathy. Peripheral vascular disease, on the other hand, disrupts blood flow and results in a variety of symptoms in the legs. Here are 6 symptoms in your feet that can indicate rising blood sugar levels.

Pain, tingling and numbness

Diabetic neuropathy is a form of nerve injury that affects diabetic individuals. Indications of diabetic neuropathy include pain and numbness in the legs, feet, and hands, according to the Mayo Clinic. Diabetic neuropathy destroys the nerves in the legs and feet. It may also affect the heart, blood cells, urinary system, and digestive system, among other areas. However, some people only experience very mild symptoms, while others experience fairly severe symptoms.

Foot ulcer

An ulcer is either a deep wound or a skin crack. 15% of diabetic people experience an open sore called a diabetic foot ulcer. It mostly affects the bottoms of the feet. Foot ulcers can cause little skin damage, but in more serious cases, they may require the cutting of the affected area of the body. In such a situation, doctors advise reducing the risk of diabetes from the very beginning in order to avoid this.

Athlete's foot

Diabetes-related nerve damage can cause a variety of issues, including athlete's foot. Itching, redness, and cracking of the feet are symptoms of the fungal condition known as athlete's foot. Either one or both legs may be affected.

Lump formation or corns and calluses

Corns and calluses, another condition, can be brought on by diabetes or higher sugar levels. When there is excessive pressure or rubbing on the skin, it can develop corns and calluses, which cause the skin to become thick and hard.

Fungal infection

Diabetic people have an extremely high risk of developing a fungal infection in their nails. Onychomycosis, which often affects the nail on the thumb, is what this is. As a result of this problem, the nails begin to change colour, thicken, and, in some cases, begin to break spontaneously. In some cases, nail damage might also lead to a fungal infection.

Gangrene

Diabetes also affects blood cells, which results in extremely low or absent blood and oxygen flow to the fingers and feet. When there is absolutely no blood flow, gangrene happens, and the tissue dies. Consequently, there is a much higher chance of cutting off that body part.

