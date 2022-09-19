File photo

Diabetes is a condition that affects the body's blood sugar levels. Changing lifestyle, less social activities, binging fast food, bad eating habits, work pressure, odd working hours, and less of exercise and physical activity have led to increase in diabetes cases across the world.

Complementary therapies, such as herbs and supplements, may be helpful, treatments mostly involve changing one's lifestyle and occasionally utilising medicine.

However, there are many herbs that can help reverse pre-diabetes and can protect you from type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes: List of herbs that can reverse Prediabetes

Fenugreek

Fenugreek can help in lowering blood sugar levels. Take 1 teaspoon Fenugreek powder with warm water on an empty stomach or at bedtime.

Black pepper

Black pepper helps in lowering insulin intolerance and the body’s blood sugar level. Take 1 black pepper with 1 tsp turmeric with warm water on an empty stomach or at bedtime.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is very useful in reducing extra fat and cholesterol.

- 1 tsp cinnamon mixed with half tsp turmeric and half tsp methi powder, to be consumed on an empty stomach.

Nisha-Amalki

A combination of Nisha (turmeric) and Amalki (amla) is one of the favorite diabetes formulations as it balances sugar levels. Mix an equal amount of turmeric with amla powder, have it on an empty stomach.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-diabetic properties. it helps in improving metabolism and reduces fasting sugar along with HbA1C.

As a ginger tea 1 hour before/after meals.

- 1 tsp dry ginger powder mixed with nisha-amalki.