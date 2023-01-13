Diabetes: Five tasty desserts that will maintain your blood sugar levels in check

Photo: Pixabay

Diabetes is caused when insufficient amounts of insulin are produced in the body. If they have diabetes, people almost always try to limit their intake of sugary foods. But should you really avoid treats like candy? Although diabetes makes it more difficult to indulge in sweets and desserts, a number of options are available that are specifically designed to meet the needs of people with the disease. The five best desserts for people with diabetes are listed below.

Dark Chocolate

Chocolate may aid in weight loss and heart health, contrary to common assumption. Antioxidant-rich and sugar-free dark chocolate has been shown to lower blood sugar levels. The flavanols in cocoa stimulate cells to produce more insulin. The snack might also be a lifesaver for diabetics.

Whole Wheat Fruit Salad

If you're not like eating fruit out of a dish, consider adding it to some whole wheat or oat cakes. Due to their low glycemic load and high nutritious content, these cakes may aid in the management of diabetes.

Fruits

What better way to end a meal than with one of nature's many sweet treats? They not only taste good, but they also do your body good. If you eat fruit regularly, whether it's an apple or an orange, you'll never feel hungry.

Milk-Based Desserts

Milk offers several ways to satisfy a diabetic's sweet need. It's a nutritious addition to protein-rich smoothies. Kheer, a milk pudding (without adding sugar) is a delicious and healthy way to end a meal and maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Greek yoghurt-based desserts

Greek yoghurt desserts are another option to consider if you're looking to fulfil a sweet tooth. You may consume it straight up, top it with fruit, sweeten it with stevia, or mix it into a milkshake.