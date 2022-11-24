Diabetes: Dinner recipes to maintain optimum blood sugar levels

Do you stay away from your favourite food because you have diabetes and feel that healthy food cannot be tasty? Having diabetes does not mean you cannot enjoy delicious meals.
Planning the necessary steps as part of preventative measures and lifestyle changes to control high blood sugar levels is essential. Food plays an important role in regulating blood sugar levels, it is vital for people with diabetes to look into their diet and pay attention to what they eat when they eat and plan the meals accordingly. To manage diabetes, one needs to be equally vigilant and watch daily intake.
Here are some delectable recipes shared by Pratibha Sharma, Certified Health and Wellness Coach of Fast&Up that will help you meet your goals and satisfy you, no matter which season it is:
Mexican Vegetable Salad
INGREDIENTS
FOR DRESSING:
Extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp
Fresh coriander roughly chopped
Minced garlic 2 cloves
Oregano 2 tsp
Lemon juice 3 tbsp
Cumin powder 3/4th tsp
Chili flakes 1/4th tsp
FOR SALAD:
Lettuce 200 gm
Tomatoes 3/4
Corn 1/4 cup
Kidney beans 1/2 cup boiled
Bell peppers 2 small sized
STEPS:
In a glass, add olive oil, coriander, garlic, oregano, lemon juice, cumin powder, and chili flakes and whisk them well.
Chop lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, and boiled kidney beans. Add dressing and toss the ingredients.
The delicious Mexican Salad is ready to be served.
Stir Fry Tofu
INGREDIENTS
Olive oil 2 tbsp
Tofu 200 gm
Soy Sauce 1 tbsp
Broccoli 1 cup
Mushroom 8 to 10 buttoned mushroom
Sesame Seeds 2 tsp
Brown Rice cooked 120 gm
STEPS
In a skillet, take olive oil.
Add tofu, and saute until golden brown.
Add some soy sauce and saute for a minute.
Now add broccoli, mushroom, and some soy sauce and saute for a few more minutes.
Put sesame seeds.
Your tofu is ready to be served over brown rice.
Zucchini Basil Noodles
INGREDIENTS
Zucchini 2
Olive oil 2 tbsp
Garlic 1 clove
Tomato 1
Chili Flakes 1/4th tsp
Salt and pepper as per taste
Fresh basil 1 cup
STEPS
Spiralize the zucchini.
In a skillet, heat the olive oil and saute spiralized zucchini
Add garlic and toss in sliced tomatoes for a minute
Add chili flakes, salt, and pepper, and toss well
Sprinkle on torn fresh basil and twirl!
Italian Vegetable Minestrone Soup
INGREDIENTS
Olive oil 2 tbsp
Onion 1, chopped
Carrot 1, cubed
Celery handful
Tomato paste 2 tbsp
Salt and black pepper as per taste
Garlic 1 clove
Oregano 1 tsp
Thyme 1/4th tsp
Bay leaves 1
Chili flakes 1/4th tsp
STEPS
Warm some olive oil in a pot
Add chopped onion, carrot, celery, tomato paste, and a pinch of salt.
Cook for 7-10 minutes
Add garlic, oregano and thyme. Stir for 2 minutes
Add the salt, bay leaves, and chili flakes.
Season with black pepper. Serve hot.
Enjoy nutritious and delicious dinners all week with these diabetic-friendly recipes. The best part is that even the non-diabetic members of your family will love this!