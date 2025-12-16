Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon serves beach holiday vibe in bright yellow top, photos go viral

Saumya Tandon turns heads in a bright yellow summer outfit during her recent outing.

Actor Saumya Tandon recently stepped out in Mumbai and instantly became the centre of attention. Dressed in a cheerful summer outfit, she looked effortlessly stylish. Videos and photos of her smiling, interacting warmly with the paparazzi, and posing with ease quickly went viral on social media.

A stylish Mumbai outing

For her casual day out, Saumya chose a look that perfectly matched Mumbai’s sunny weather. She was seen wearing a bright yellow sleeveless top with a cross neckline. The design added a modern touch while keeping the outfit light and breathable.

Colour-block skirt steals spotlight

Saumya paired her top with a high-waisted colour-block skirt featuring shades of pink and yellow. The bold combination added a playful vibe to her look while maintaining elegance.

Simple accessories, natural glam

Keeping her look fuss-free, Saumya completed the outfit with block-heel sandals. She carried a small tan sling bag and opted for minimal accessories, choosing delicate earrings to keep the focus on her outfit. Her makeup was soft and natural, highlighting her glowing skin, while her gently curled hair framed her face beautifully.

Paparazzi moment goes viral

As soon as she noticed the photographers, Saumya greeted them with her warm smile. She happily posed for photos and exchanged a few light moments with the paparazzi.

Buzz around Dhurandhar

Apart from her stylish outing, Saumya has been making headlines for her role in the film Dhurandhar. She plays Ulfat, the wife of Akshaye Khanna’s character. Her performance received positive feedback from viewers and critics alike.