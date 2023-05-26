The price of ticket for a visit inside Mukesh Ambani's luxurious ancestral home will leave you surprised

Dhirubhai Ambani is one of the greatest businessmen in the history of India. His journey is and continues to be inspiring for many people. Dhirubhai Ambani's son Mukesh Ambani helms Reliance Industries now and has already taken it to places with its vision.

Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, lives in Antilia, a 27-storeyed building, the world's second most expensive property after London's Buckingham Palace. However, the Ambani family's heart lies in Gujarat’s Chorwad district where their 100-year-old ancestral home is located.

The home we are talking about is the Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House, where the great businessman was born. The Ambani family has a longstanding connection to the ancestral property which is a two-story mansion, that was transformed into a memorial back in 2011.

The Ambani family has kept the charm of the mansion intact with its architectural features in place. The Ambani ancestral home also has a stunning display of brass-copper utensils, wooden furniture, and various other artifacts.

The Dhirubhai Ambani memorial home is separated into two sections - one portion is for private use while the other is accessible to the public to visit. The Ambani family has also restored the courtyard and has left the original charm of the building intact. The private section of the mansion is still frequently used by Kokilaben Ambani, Dhirubhai Ambani's wife.

The entire property is spread across 1.2 acres of land. As for the timings and ticket prices of The Dhirubhai Memorial House, it remains closed on Mondays. People can however visit from Tuesday to Sunday, as the memorial house welcomes the public from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm, offering an opportunity to explore its rich heritage.

Reports state that visitors must pay an entry fee of just Rs 2 to grant access inside Mukesh Ambani’s ancestral home. This nominal fee allows individuals to experience the historical significance of the property. It allows people to understand and appreciate the contributions of one of India's iconic business figures, Dhirubhai Ambani.