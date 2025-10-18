Dhanteras 2025: Why lighting 13 diyas after puja is considered auspicious? All you need to know

On Dhanteras 2025, lighting 13 diyas after the puja symbolises protection, prosperity, and purity. Each lamp has spiritual importance, inviting Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings, good fortune, and positive energy into homes.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebration and is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. In 2025, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, during the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.

The tradition of lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras

Lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras is a centuries-old ritual, which is believed to attract divine energy, remove negativity, and invite wealth and protection. The diyas are usually lit using mustard oil or ghee, and each one has a specific purpose and placement around the house.

Here’s how the 13 diyas are traditionally placed and what each signifies:

First Diya- Yama deep:

Place the first lamp outside the main entrance, facing south. It is known as Yama Deep, dedicated to Lord Yama, the god of death. Lighting is believed to protect the family from untimely death and ensure longevity.

Second Diya -p uja room:

Place the second lamp in front of the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera in the puja room. Lighting this diya with ghee and saffron is believed to bring good fortune and attract wealth.

Third Diya -h ouse entrance:

This diya should be placed at the main door. It wards off negativity and invites prosperity into the household.

Fourth Diya -n ear Tulsi plant:

Placing the diya near the Tulsi plant symbolises harmony, happiness, and family peace.

Fifth Diya -o n the roof or balcony:

Lighting a diya on the roof or a higher place signifies divine protection and invites positive cosmic energy into the home.

Sixth Diya -u nder a p eepal tree:

Placing a lamp under the Peepal tree is said to remove obstacles, cleanse bad karma, and bring health and wealth.

Seventh Diya -s ymbol of devotion:

This diya should be lit with a pure heart and mind, symbolising faith, devotion, and the triumph of goodness over evil.

Eighth Diya -n ear storage room:

Lighting this lamp helps eliminate poverty, scarcity, and financial instability. It is a symbolic prayer for abundance.

Ninth Diya -o utside the washroom:

This lamp neutralises negative energies and keeps the household environment pure.

Tenth Diya -p rotection from evil:

This diya is believed to safeguard the home from the evil eye and other negative influences.

Eleventh Diya -o n the roof or open space:

It brings happiness, joy, and positivity into the house, filling the atmosphere with light.

Twelfth Diya -u nder a bel tree:

Lighting this diya symbolises wealth and prosperity, inviting growth and abundance.

Thirteenth Diya -a t street corner or crossroad:

The final diya is placed at a crossroads or intersection to spread auspicious energy and drive away misfortune.

Lighting these 13 diyas is more than just a tradition; it is a spiritual act that purifies the surroundings, brings prosperity, and aligns the home with divine energies.

