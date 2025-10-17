Dhanteras 2025: Why 13 lamps are lit on Dhanteras, know its significance, where to place them for good luck

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
LIFESTYLE
On Dhanteras 2025, 13 lamps are lit at specific locations to attract wealth, health, and positivity. You can worship, clean homes, and purchase gold to enhance blessings and auspicious energy.
Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities and is considered a day of prosperity, health, and wealth. Falling on the 13th day (Trayodashi Tithi) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, this year Dhanteras will be celebrated on 18th October 2025 (Saturday).
The auspicious Puja Muhurat is from 7:16 pm to 8:20 pm, and special rituals during this festival are to light 13 diyas (lamps) across the home, purchasing precious metals, and worshipping deities like Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera.
Lighting 13 lamps on Dhanteras is a centuries-old tradition. Each lamp has its own significance and is placed in specific locations to attract positive energy, blessings, and protection for the family. The lamps are usually lit using mustard oil or ghee.
Here’s the correct order and placement of the 13 lamps:
First Lamp: Place outside the main door or near the garbage disposal, facing south. Called Yama Deep, it protects the family from untimely death.
Second Lamp: In the puja room in front of the deities. Lighting it with ghee and saffron pleases Goddess Lakshmi and brings good fortune.
Third Lamp: At the house entrance, it removes negative energy and invites prosperity.
Fourth Lamp: Near the Tulsi plant, representing happiness, peace, and prosperity.
Fifth Lamp: On the roof or a high place that symbolises protection.
Sixth Lamp: Under a Peepal tree, it removes obstacles and promotes health and wealth.
Seventh Lamp: Symbolises devotion and faith; should be lit with a pure mind.
Eighth Lamp: Near the storage room to eliminate poverty and negativity.
Ninth Lamp: Outside the washroom or toilet to neutralise negative energies.
Tenth Lamp: Provides protection from evil forces and the evil eye.
Eleventh Lamp: On the roof to bring joy, happiness, and positivity.
Twelfth Lamp: Under a vine( bel) tree, symbolising wealth and prosperity.
Thirteenth Lamp: At a street corner or crossroads to increase auspicious energy and positivity.
Following this sequence ensures that the home is filled with light, positivity, and divine blessings, aligning with the festival’s purpose of spreading joy and spiritual purity.
Dhanteras is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, who is believed to have emerged during the Samudra Manthan carrying the immortality. Worshipping him on this day is thought to bring health and longevity. The day also honours Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, who is believed to descend to Earth during Diwali. Buying gold, silver, or utensils is considered highly auspicious and is said to invite abundance into the household.
