Dhanteras 2025: Why 13 lamps are lit on Dhanteras, know its significance, where to place them for good luck

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?

'They'll go till 2027 World Cup': Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s priceless reaction

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film is unstoppable, roars past Rs 700 crore worldwide

Jains in this Indian state buy 186 luxury cars in one mega deal for Rs...; get Rs 210000000 discount

Nagpur woman faces backlash after teaching people to eat samosa using cutlery

Good News! Haryana government announces increase in old age pension to Rs 3200, here's everything you need to know

Australia batter who once played with Virat Kohli at RCB reveals horrific battle with cancer: 'Lost all hair, was taking steroids'

Russia's Putin issues BIG statement day after phone call with Trump: 'Moscow open to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor sho

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?

'They'll go till 2027 World Cup': Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s priceless reaction

Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s pricel

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Dhanteras 2025: Why 13 lamps are lit on Dhanteras, know its significance, where to place them for good luck

On Dhanteras 2025, 13 lamps are lit at specific locations to attract wealth, health, and positivity. You can worship, clean homes, and purchase gold to enhance blessings and auspicious energy.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 03:30 PM IST

Dhanteras 2025: Why 13 lamps are lit on Dhanteras, know its significance, where to place them for good luck
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities and is considered a day of prosperity, health, and wealth. Falling on the 13th day (Trayodashi Tithi) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, this year Dhanteras will be celebrated on 18th October 2025 (Saturday).

The auspicious Puja Muhurat is from 7:16 pm to 8:20 pm, and special rituals during this festival are to light 13 diyas (lamps) across the home, purchasing precious metals, and worshipping deities like Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera.

The tradition of lighting 13 lamps

Lighting 13 lamps on Dhanteras is a centuries-old tradition. Each lamp has its own significance and is placed in specific locations to attract positive energy, blessings, and protection for the family. The lamps are usually lit using mustard oil or ghee.

Here’s the correct order and placement of the 13 lamps:

First Lamp: Place outside the main door or near the garbage disposal, facing south. Called Yama Deep, it protects the family from untimely death.

Second Lamp: In the puja room in front of the deities. Lighting it with ghee and saffron pleases Goddess Lakshmi and brings good fortune.

Third Lamp: At the house entrance, it removes negative energy and invites prosperity.

Fourth Lamp: Near the Tulsi plant, representing happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Fifth Lamp: On the roof or a high place that symbolises protection.

Sixth Lamp: Under a Peepal tree, it removes obstacles and promotes health and wealth.

Seventh Lamp: Symbolises devotion and faith; should be lit with a pure mind.

Eighth Lamp: Near the storage room to eliminate poverty and negativity.

Ninth Lamp: Outside the washroom or toilet to neutralise negative energies.

ALSO READ: Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check gold, silver prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and other cities on October 17

Tenth Lamp: Provides protection from evil forces and the evil eye.

Eleventh Lamp: On the roof to bring joy, happiness, and positivity.

Twelfth Lamp: Under a vine( bel) tree, symbolising wealth and prosperity.

Thirteenth Lamp: At a street corner or crossroads to increase auspicious energy and positivity.

Following this sequence ensures that the home is filled with light, positivity, and divine blessings, aligning with the festival’s purpose of spreading joy and spiritual purity.

Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, who is believed to have emerged during the Samudra Manthan carrying the immortality. Worshipping him on this day is thought to bring health and longevity. The day also honours Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, who is believed to descend to Earth during Diwali. Buying gold, silver, or utensils is considered highly auspicious and is said to invite abundance into the household.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Date, puja muhurat, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vicky Kaushal's Sukhi to Bobby Deol's Abrar: 5 characters who deserve a spin-off
Vicky Kaushal's Sukhi to Bobby Deol's Abrar: 5 characters who deserve a spin-off
US Chamber of Commerce challenges Donald Trump's USD 1,00,000 H1B visa fee, says it goes against law due to...
US Chamber of Commerce challenges Donald Trump's USD 1,00,000 H1B visa fee, says
'Not yet clarified whether he passed Class 10...': Prashant Kishor questions Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary's educational qualifications
'Not yet clarified whether he passed Class 10...': Prashant Kishor questions Bih
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava
Wipro Q2 Results: Azim Premji's IT company reports net profit of Rs 3246 crore, slightly below...
Wipro Q2 Results: Azim Premji's IT company reports net profit of Rs 3246 crore,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE