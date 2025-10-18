Dhanteras 2025 shubh muhurat: Date, puja timings, city-wise timings, significance and more

Worshipping Kubera is believed to bring financial stability and success in business.

Dhanteras 2025 shubh muhurat: Dhanteras is a festival celebrated with reverence and joy. It marks the beginning of Diwali. This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated on October 18th. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera are worshipped on this day.

Dhanteras Timings:

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

The puja muhurat will last for an hour and 50 minutes.

Yama Deepam falls on Tuesday, October 29.

Pradosh Kaal - 6:12 pm to 8:53 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:00 pm to 8:49 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 1:01 am on October 29

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 3:45 am on October 30

As per Drik Panchang, here's the city-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat for October 29:

Dhanteras 2024: Shubh Muhurat and City-wise Dhantrayodashi timings

Pune: 7:46 - 8:38 pm

New Delhi : 7:16 - 8:20 pm

Kolkata : 6:41-7:38 pm

Mumbai : 7:49 - 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: 7:29 - 8:20 pm

Gurgaon: 7:17- 8:20 pm

Chandigarh: 7:14 - 8:20 pm

Jaipur: 7:24 - 8:26 pm

Bengaluru: 7:39 - 8:25 pm

Ahmedabad: 7:44 - 8:41 pm

Noida: 7:15 - 8:19 pm

Dhanteras significance

The word Dhanteras is derived from the words 'Dhan' (wealth) and 'Teras' (the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Kartika). On Dhanteras, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera and seek blessings for wealth, prosperity, and well-being.

Invoking Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras is said to bring wealth and good fortune, while worshipping Lord Ganesha is said to remove obstacles in business or other auspicious endeavours.

Dhanteras Puja Vidhi

On Dhanteras, people begin their day with purification rituals such as bathing, cleaning the house, worshipping deities, and preparing sweet dishes. Many decorate their homes with flowers and attractive lights. Many light earthen lamps in different corners of their homes at night and decorate the entrance with rangoli.

On this day, many people light a four-faced lamp and place it at the entrance for Yamaraja, the god of death. This ritual is believed to protect family members from premature death throughout the year.