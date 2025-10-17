FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading on Oct 21: Why is it scheduled in the afternoon this year? Know here

Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy

Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'

Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition

'Had multiple chats...’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND vs AUS snub

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes BIG statement on India's defence exports, says, 'reached record Rs 250000000000...'

Reliance Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali as RIL profit jumps 10% YoY to Rs...

Who’s buying RCB? Top names including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawalla line up as franchise enters active sales talks

‘Too much or fair pay?’: Russian woman in Bengaluru divides internet over maid’s salary

Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore Police Force makes big statement, says 'despite the fact that...'

LIFESTYLE

Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy

This year, Dhanteras 2025 is on October 18, which is a day to attract wealth and positivity. Devottes perform Lakshmi Puja, follow Vastu rules, buy gold, and lit diyas to invite good luck.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 07:34 PM IST

Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy
Dhanteras is a festival that arrives before the Diwali festival, which is a sacred celebration that welcomes wealth, health, and happiness into homes. In 2025, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, October 18, marking the beginning of this festival of lights.

This year, the Trayodashi Tithi begins at 12:18 pm on October 18 and ends at 1:51 pm on October 19, offering devotees a full day of auspicious energy to perform rituals, buy gold, and worship.

Dhanteras 2025 puja muhurat and best time for shopping

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Puja Muhurat (New Delhi): 7:16 pm to 8:20 pm

Best Time to Purchase Gold or Silver: From 12:18 pm (start of Trayodashi) till 8:20 pm

Step-by-step Dhanteras puja rituals

1. Prepare your home

Start by cleaning your house to remove negativity. Decorate the entrance with colourful rangoli patterns, especially lotus designs, symbolising beauty and prosperity. Place tiny footprints of Goddess Lakshmi leading into your home, a sign of her arrival.

2. Set up the puja altar

Choose the northeast or east direction for your altar. Cover it with a red or yellow cloth and place idols or pictures of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari. Add a kalash filled with water, mango leaves, and a coconut on top.

3. Perform the Lakshmi puja

Light diyas with desi ghee, burn incense sticks, and offer flowers, fruits, and sweets like kheel-batasha. Place newly purchased items like gold, silver, utensils, or coins on the altar to seek divine blessings.

4. Yama Deepam: The lamp for protection

After the puja, light a diya made of flour or clay and place it outside your main door, facing south. This ritual, known as Yama Deepam, honours Lord Yama, the god of death, and protects the family from untimely death and misfortune.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Know why buying gold, silver on this day is considered auspicious

Vastu guidelines for Dhanteras

1. Purify and energise your space

Mix Gangajal (holy water) with rock salt and sprinkle it throughout the home to remove negative energy.

2. Direction matters

Keep your puja altar in the northeast or east. The north direction, associated with Lord Kubera, should be used to store money, jewellery, and valuables for attracting wealth.

3. Lighting diyas

Light diyas in the northeast for prosperity and one in the south direction to ward off negativity and evil energies.

4. Planetary alignment 2025

This Dhanteras, the Sun will be in Libra and the Moon in Virgo, creating a balanced and favourable environment for prosperity. The day also carries the blessings of Venus, the planet of luxury and wealth.

5. What to buy and what to avoid

Buy gold, silver, brass, or copper items as symbols of fortune. Avoid purchasing iron, black-colored items, or sharp objects, as they are considered inauspicious. Also, avoid lending money on this day, as it is believed to drive wealth away.

Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras combines devotion, tradition, and positive energy. It honours Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, Lord Kubera for abundance, Lord Dhanvantari for health, and Lord Yama for protection. This ritual should be performed with sincerity to ensure that one’s home remains filled with happiness, harmony, and fortune throughout the year.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Why 13 lamps are lit on Dhanteras, know its significance, where to place them for good luck

