LIFESTYLE

Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

Celebrate Dhanteras 2025 today, on October 18, with the Lakshmi and Kubera puja from 7:15 pm to 8:19 pm. Know shubh muhurat for gold, silver purchases, and auspicious rituals.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver
The festival of lights begins with Dhanteras, marking the first day of Diwali celebrations. In 2025, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. This day, also known as Dhantrayodashi, holds great importance for Hindus as it symbolises the arrival of health, wealth, and prosperity.

Dhanteras 2025 date and puja muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Dhanteras falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. In 2025, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:18 pm on October 18 and conclude at 1:51 pm on October 19.

The most auspicious time for performing Dhanteras Puja will be between 7:15 pm and 8:19 pm on October 18. This one-hour muhurat is considered ideal for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari.

Lighting lamps outside homes during this time is believed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, bringing light and prosperity into every household. Families also decorate entrances with rangoli, mango leaves, and torans, creating an inviting atmosphere for the divine deities.

Ideal time to purchase Gold and Silver

Buying gold, silver, or new utensils on Dhanteras is one of the most popular traditions across India. It is believed that purchasing these items during auspicious hours invites good fortune and prosperity into one’s home.

ALSO READ: When is Dhanteras 2025, October 18 or 19? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja timing, rituals to invite good luck

For Dhanteras 2025, the Shubh Muhurat for shopping begins at 12:18 pm on October 18 and continues until 6:24 am on October 19.

Afternoon: 12:18 pm-4:23 pm

Evening: 5:48 pm-7:23 pm

Night: 8:57 pm-1:41 am (October 19)

Early morning: 4:50 am-6:24 am (October 19)

During these hours, devotees can buy gold coins, silver ornaments, or new utensils to symbolise new beginnings and invite positive energy. 

ALSO  READ: Dhanteras 2025: Beautiful rangoli design inspiration with lotus, swastik, lamps to welcome goddess Lakshmi

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
