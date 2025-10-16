Dhanteras 2025: Date, puja muhurat, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

Dhanteras 2025 falls on October 18, with auspicious puja timings from 7:15 PM to 8:19 PM. The day is ideal for buying gold and silver to invite prosperity and good fortune.

Dhanteras, the auspicious first day of the five-day Diwali festival, will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, 2025. This day is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health, and Lord Kubera, the god of wealth. Devotees across the country perform special rituals seeking blessings for prosperity, well-being, and happiness.

Puja timings and shubh muhurat

On Dhanteras 2025, the Trayodashi Tithi (13th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik) begins at 12:18 PM on October 18 and ends at 1:51 PM on October 19. The most auspicious time for performing Dhanteras Puja is from 7:15 PM to 8:19 PM IST on October 18. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera during this time is believed to invite wealth and prosperity into homes.

Best time to buy gold and silver

Buying gold and silver on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious and is believed to bring good fortune. The Shubh Muhurat for making purchases falls between 12:18 PM on October 18 and 6:24 AM on October 19. Key timings include:

Afternoon (Chara, Labha , Amrita): 12:18 PM – 4:23 PM

Evening ( Labha ): 5:48 PM – 7:23 PM

Night (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 8:57 PM – 1:41 AM (October 19)

Early morning ( Labha ): 4:50 AM – 6:24 AM (October 19)

Purchasing gold, silver, or utensils during these hours is a traditional way to welcome prosperity and abundance into your life.

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, marks the 13th day of Krishna Paksha in Kartik. It is a day of wealth, health, and prosperity. By following the recommended puja timings and buying precious metals during the auspicious muhurats, devotees can celebrate Dhanteras with faith and devotion. May this Dhanteras bring happiness, good health, and financial blessings to all!