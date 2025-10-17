FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Dhanteras 2025: Beautiful rangoli design inspiration with lotus, swastik, lamps to welcome goddess Lakshmi

This Dhanteras 2025, create Rangolis inspired by symbols like lotus, diyas, Om, and Kalash to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 09:00 PM IST

Dhanteras 2025: Beautiful rangoli design inspiration with lotus, swastik, lamps to welcome goddess Lakshmi
Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebration, a festival that fills homes with light, devotion, and prosperity.

As Dhanteras 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18, families across India will prepare to decorate their homes with colourful rangolis and glowing diyas. To help you celebrate this auspicious occasion, here are some beautiful and meaningful Rangoli designs inspired by prosperity, spirituality, and divine grace.

The divine feet of Goddess Lakshmi 

The most sacred and traditional Dhanteras Rangoli design is the Paduka or footprints of Goddess Lakshmi.

Untitled-design-15

The Kuber pot and coins

Lord Kubera, the God of Wealth, is also worshipped on Dhanteras. A Kalash Rangoli filled with coins, jewels, or flowers is a powerful symbol of abundance.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy

The simple geometric pattern

If you prefer minimal yet elegant designs, geometric Rangolis are ideal. Start with a circle, square or triangle, then expand outward using diamonds or spiral shapes.

Untitled-design-16

The floral and diya mandala

Combining natural beauty with spiritual symbolism, this design features a Mandala, a circular, balanced pattern representing completeness.

The Auspicious Om and Swastika

For a spiritually powerful yet simple design, create a large Om symbol at the centre of your Rangoli. Surround it with four Swastikas, one in each direction, symbolising prosperity, peace, and spiritual energy.

Untitled-design-17

The Lord Dhanvantari motif

Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvantari Jayanti, honouring the God of Ayurveda. A Rangoli design featuring a Kalash of Amrit or a medicinal herb like Tulsi makes for a thoughtful choice.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Why 13 lamps are lit on Dhanteras, know its significance, where to place them for good luck

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
