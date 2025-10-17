Dhanteras 2025: Beautiful rangoli design inspiration with lotus, swastik, lamps to welcome goddess Lakshmi

RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru
LIFESTYLE
This Dhanteras 2025, create Rangolis inspired by symbols like lotus, diyas, Om, and Kalash to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.
Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebration, a festival that fills homes with light, devotion, and prosperity.
As Dhanteras 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18, families across India will prepare to decorate their homes with colourful rangolis and glowing diyas. To help you celebrate this auspicious occasion, here are some beautiful and meaningful Rangoli designs inspired by prosperity, spirituality, and divine grace.
The most sacred and traditional Dhanteras Rangoli design is the Paduka or footprints of Goddess Lakshmi.
Lord Kubera, the God of Wealth, is also worshipped on Dhanteras. A Kalash Rangoli filled with coins, jewels, or flowers is a powerful symbol of abundance.
If you prefer minimal yet elegant designs, geometric Rangolis are ideal. Start with a circle, square or triangle, then expand outward using diamonds or spiral shapes.
Combining natural beauty with spiritual symbolism, this design features a Mandala, a circular, balanced pattern representing completeness.
For a spiritually powerful yet simple design, create a large Om symbol at the centre of your Rangoli. Surround it with four Swastikas, one in each direction, symbolising prosperity, peace, and spiritual energy.
Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvantari Jayanti, honouring the God of Ayurveda. A Rangoli design featuring a Kalash of Amrit or a medicinal herb like Tulsi makes for a thoughtful choice.
