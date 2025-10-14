Dhanteras 2025: 7 things you should not buy on this day

Sundar Pichai’s Google to invest Rs 1331866500000 in THIS Indian city, know why IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has urged Google to explore Andamans as 'strategic location'
LIFESTYLE
Dhanteras 2025, on October 18, is an auspicious day to welcome wealth and prosperity, but mindful purchases are key to ensuring good fortune.
Dhanteras 2025, falling on October 18, is the perfect day to bring home wealth and good fortune. While buying gold, silver, or utensils is considered lucky, some items are best avoided to keep negativity at bay. Here’s a simple guide on what not to buy this Dhanteras.
Dhanteras is all about welcoming prosperity, but not everything is considered lucky to buy.
1. Sharp items: Knives, scissors, pins, and other sharp objects are believed to invite negative energy. Best skip these on Dhanteras.
2. Iron or steel utensils: While utensils are popular Dhanteras gifts, avoid iron or regular steel ones. Opt for brass, copper, or stainless steel instead, they are considered much more auspicious.
3. Black-coloured items: Black is linked with inauspicious energy, so avoid buying black items if you want to attract positivity.
4. Glassware: Fragile glass items can break easily and are seen as unlucky to buy on this day.
5. Plastic items: Especially expensive or decorative plastic items, these are considered inauspicious for the festival.
6. Broken or damaged items: Never buy anything chipped, cracked, or damaged, as it may bring bad luck.
7. Used or second-hand items: Buying second-hand items is considered inauspicious as Dhanteras celebrates new beginnings and positive energy.
If you want to make your Dhanteras purchase count without taking any risks:
Remember, Dhanteras is about inviting wealth, positivity, and good vibes into your home. By avoiding unlucky items and choosing the right ones, you can celebrate a truly prosperous start to Diwali!