Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shubman Gill sends BIG message to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of Australia tour, says 'just want them to...'

Sundar Pichai’s Google to invest Rs 1331866500000 in THIS Indian city, know why IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has urged Google to explore Andamans as 'strategic location'

Alec Baldwin suffers car accident with his wife, brother; shares crucial health update: 'I hit a big fat tree and crushed..'

Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils

Gautam Gambhir supports of 23-year-old Harshit Rana, slams 1983 World Cup winner, says, 'Don't say anything...'

LG Electronics India IPO makes blockbuster debut, second only to Reliance Power in subscription; lists at 50% premium over issue price

Flu epidemic hits Japan: Over 4000 cases reported, schools shut, all you need to know

Sonakshi Sinha enters Abu Dhabi's mosque wearing footwear? Actress shuts down troll: 'Andar jaane se pehle unhone...'

Bihar Elections 2025: EC announces new rules for all political ads on electronic media, mandates...

Aneet Padda celebrates 23rd birthday with rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday in an outfit so affordable you can own it too, it costs just Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sundar Pichai’s Google to invest Rs 1331866500000 in THIS Indian city, know why IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has urged Google to explore Andamans as 'strategic location'

Sundar Pichai’s Google to invest Rs 1331866500000 in THIS Indian city, know why

Alec Baldwin suffers car accident with his wife, brother; shares crucial health update: 'I hit a big fat tree and crushed..'

Alec Baldwin suffers car accident with wife, brother, shares health update

Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils

Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils

As Dhanteras 2025 approaches on October 18, people are looking for meaningful alternatives to traditional gold, silver and utensils. Here are seven items you can buy to attract prosperity and positive energy this festive season.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 01:32 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival and is considered an auspicious day to bring wealth and good fortune into your home. Traditionally, people buy gold, silver and utensils, as they are believed to invite prosperity. But this year, you can think beyond the usual and make some new, symbolic purchases to enhance positive energy.

Items to buy for prosperity:

1. Brass and copper utensils - These metals symbolise abundance and are considered highly auspicious. Items like brass lamps, copper pitchers or small pooja thalis make great additions to your home.

2. Lakshmi-Ganesh idols - Bringing home idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha represents wealth and wisdom. They can be made from brass, copper, or silver-plated metals.

3. Broom - A new broom is symbolic of sweeping away negativity and inviting prosperity into the home.

4. Gomti chakra - These naturally occurring shells are believed to protect the home from evil and bring good luck.

5. New clothes - Buying colourful new clothes on Dhanteras symbolises fresh beginnings and is a way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

6. Financial investments - Investing in mutual funds, stocks, or fixed deposits on Dhanteras is considered an auspicious way to secure wealth for the future.

7. Electronics and gadgets - Buying home appliances or gadgets like smartphones, refrigerators, or washing machines is thought to improve living conditions and attract positive energy, especially during festive discounts.

This Dhanteras, you don’t have to limit yourself to gold, silver or utensils. From auspicious idols to practical electronics and symbolic items like brooms or Gomti Chakras, these purchases can help invite wealth, happiness and good vibes into your home while keeping the festival fresh and meaningful.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com
Indian Real Estate Dynamics: An Expert View
Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'
Trump issues order to pay US troops despite govt shutdown: 'If nothing...'
Pakistan Hockey issues warning ahead of clash with India after Asia Cup 2025 fiasco
Pakistan Hockey issues warning ahead of clash with India after Asia Cup 2025 fia
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first player to scale Everest-like milestone in women’s cricket
Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first player to scale Everest-like mile
Ahead of Bihar elections, former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, son Tejashwi, wife Rabri Devi named in IRCTC hotel corruption case, accused of...
Ahead of Bihar elections, former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, son Tejashwi, wife Rabri
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE