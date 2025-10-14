Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils

As Dhanteras 2025 approaches on October 18, people are looking for meaningful alternatives to traditional gold, silver and utensils. Here are seven items you can buy to attract prosperity and positive energy this festive season.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival and is considered an auspicious day to bring wealth and good fortune into your home. Traditionally, people buy gold, silver and utensils, as they are believed to invite prosperity. But this year, you can think beyond the usual and make some new, symbolic purchases to enhance positive energy.

Items to buy for prosperity:

1. Brass and copper utensils - These metals symbolise abundance and are considered highly auspicious. Items like brass lamps, copper pitchers or small pooja thalis make great additions to your home.

2. Lakshmi-Ganesh idols - Bringing home idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha represents wealth and wisdom. They can be made from brass, copper, or silver-plated metals.

3. Broom - A new broom is symbolic of sweeping away negativity and inviting prosperity into the home.

4. Gomti chakra - These naturally occurring shells are believed to protect the home from evil and bring good luck.

5. New clothes - Buying colourful new clothes on Dhanteras symbolises fresh beginnings and is a way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

6. Financial investments - Investing in mutual funds, stocks, or fixed deposits on Dhanteras is considered an auspicious way to secure wealth for the future.

7. Electronics and gadgets - Buying home appliances or gadgets like smartphones, refrigerators, or washing machines is thought to improve living conditions and attract positive energy, especially during festive discounts.

This Dhanteras, you don’t have to limit yourself to gold, silver or utensils. From auspicious idols to practical electronics and symbolic items like brooms or Gomti Chakras, these purchases can help invite wealth, happiness and good vibes into your home while keeping the festival fresh and meaningful.