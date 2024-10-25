Dhanteras holds great significance as it is believed that worshipping Lord Dhanvantari and Kuber on this day not only enhances wealth but also aids in achieving better health.

The auspicious festival of Diwali commences with the celebrations of Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi. Marked by rituals that promote health, prosperity, and good fortune, Dhanteras is celebrated with prayers to Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician, and Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth. In 2024, the festival will begin on the morning of Tuesday, October 29, and conclude by the early afternoon of Wednesday, October 30, according to Trayodashi Tithi.

Dhanteras 2024: Date and Timing

Start Time: 10:31 am on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

End Time: 1:15 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2024

While celebrations should occur on October 29, the Tithi continues until October 30, aligning with the best times for specific rituals and purchases to usher in auspiciousness.

Dhanteras 2024: Shubh Muhurat

Astrologer Radhakant Vats highlighted the ideal time for Dhanteras puja, emphasizing the importance of evening prayers:

Puja Muhurat: 6:31 pm to 8:44 pm on October 29

Pradosh Kaal: 5:38 pm to 8:13 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:13 pm to 8:27 pm

Worshipping during these hours is considered especially auspicious for seeking blessings of health and prosperity.

Auspicious Timing to Buy Gold and Silver

For those planning to buy gold or silver, Vats suggests timing the purchase between:

10:31 am and 1:15 pm on October 30, 2024

Ideal Timing to Buy Broom and Utensils on Dhanteras 2024

Buying a broom and utensils on Dhanteras is also significant, symbolising the purification of space and energy. The Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra, Tripushkar Yoga, and Indra Yoga create ideal moments for these purchases:

Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra: From 10:31 am on October 29 until 6:34 pm

Tripushkar Yoga: 6:31 am to 10:31 am on October 30

Indra Yoga: 6:45 am to 7:48 am on October 30

Dhanteras 2024: Significance

Dhanteras holds great significance as it is believed that worshipping Lord Dhanvantari and Kuber on this day not only enhances wealth but also aids in achieving better health. According to Vats, worship on this day has a special meaning for individuals suffering from illness, as blessings from Lord Dhanvantari are said to heal and protect.

As you prepare for Dhanteras, embrace the rituals that welcome prosperity, health, and happiness. With the right timing and practices, may your celebrations bring joy and fulfilment this festive season.