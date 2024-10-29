The day is considered auspicious for the purchase of silver and gold items, utensils, and brooms.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the 13th day of the dark fortnight in Kartik. In 2024, Dhanteras falls on October 29, and it marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. According to mythology, it considered auspicious to buy gold, silver, and other utensils on this day. Starting on this day is seen to be the most auspicious and best if you wish to do business or any new auspicious task.

In Indian society, gold has enormous cultural and commercial significance. It is frequently interpreted as a sign of security, affluence, and purity. On Dhanteras, individuals purchase gold coins or jewellery as part of the customs, as an investment, or as a lucky charm.

Religious beliefs state that Goddess Lakshmi appeared on this day, during Samudra Manthan. Dhanteras is therefore commemorated on this unique day. On this day, special prayers and sacrifices are offered to Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera, the gods of wealth. Purchasing gold and silver goods is seen as extremely fortunate on this day. By doing this, the worshipper might be able to achieve riches and happiness.

Shubh Muhurat and city-wise Dhantrayodashi timings

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

Yama Deepam falls on Tuesday, October 29.

Pradosh Kaal - 6:12 pm to 8:53 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:00 pm to 8:49 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 1:01 am on October 29

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 3:45 am on October 30

Let's take a look at the city-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat for October 29, as per Drik Panchang: