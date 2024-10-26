Here are five auspicious items to buy for good luck and prosperity this Dhanteras.

As Diwali’s five-day festivity kicks off with Dhanteras on October 29, 2024, devotees prepare to honour Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, and Lord Dhanvantari, seeking blessings for wealth, health, and happiness. Known as the perfect occasion for purchasing precious items, Dhanteras is a day when people believe that new acquisitions bring fortune and wellness. Here are five auspicious items to buy for good luck and prosperity this Dhanteras.

1. Gold and Silver Coins

Gold or silver coins engraved with Lakshmi and Ganesh are one of the most traditional purchases on Dhanteras. These coins are often more affordable than jewellery, making them ideal for most budgets, and they can be placed in the puja room as symbols of wealth and blessings.

2. Gold and Silver Jewellery

Dhanteras is the day many people wait for to invest in gold and silver jewellery, which carries both cultural and financial significance. Buying jewellery on this day is seen as inviting blessings from Goddess Lakshmi herself, as these items can be cherished family heirlooms passed down through generations.

3. Idols of God

Purchasing idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh made from materials like copper or clay can enhance the spiritual ambiance of your home. Bringing home new idols on Dhanteras amplifies the blessings from the deities, making your living space sacred and inviting divine energy.

4. Utensils

Buying utensils on Dhanteras is more than a household update—it’s a symbol of bringing freshness and prosperity into the home. Utensils used to prepare meals are believed to attract blessings, particularly from Goddess Lakshmi, creating an environment of abundance and well-being.

5. Broom

A humble broom is a powerful item on Dhanteras, symbolising the removal of negativity and financial troubles. Associated with purity, bringing a new broom into the home on this auspicious day clears the path for prosperity and happiness, sweeping away any lingering misfortunes.