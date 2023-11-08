Dhanteras 2023: What is the significance of buying gold, silver on this auspicious day of Dhanatrayodashi?

Dhanteras is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold as it is believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari Ji is the 12th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Dhanteras is celebrated on the same day as the Trayodashi of Kartik month.

As Dhanvantri Jayanti, the day of Dhanteras also commemorates the birth anniversary of the Ayurvedic god. On this day in Satyug, the God of medicines, Lord Dhanvantari, and the Goddess of wealth, Devi Lakshmi, are said to have emerged from the ocean. It is said that Lord Dhanvantari appeared with the nectar of immortality (Amrit) near the end of the Sagar Manthan, when the Devas and Asuras were agitating the water.

Dhanteras literally translates to "wealth," and Teras (13) refers to the wealth-related celebration observed on the thirteenth day of Kartik, also known as Trayodashi. According to mythology, it considered auspicious to buy gold, silver, and other utensils on this day. Starting on this day is seen to be the most auspicious and best if you wish to do business or any new auspicious task.

In Indian society, gold has enormous cultural and commercial significance. It is frequently interpreted as a sign of security, affluence, and purity. As part of the customs, as an investment, or as a lucky charm, individuals purchase gold coins or jewellery on Dhanteras.

Religious beliefs state that Goddess Lakshmi appeared on this day, during Samudra Manthan. Dhanteras is therefore commemorated on this unique day. Special prayers and sacrifices are offered to Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera, the gods of wealth, on this day. Purchasing gold and silver goods is seen as extremely fortunate on this day. By doing this, the worshipper might be able to achieve riches and happiness.

Dhanteras Shubh Muhurat:

The Kartik month's Trayodashi date begins on November 10, starting at 12:35 PM, and ends on November 11th at 01:57 PM. Therefore, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10. On this day, the Pradosh Kaal will be from 05:30 PM to 08:08 PM, during which it is considered auspicious to worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari.

Auspicious Timing for Purchasing:

In Hinduism, important activities are typically carried out during auspicious muhurats (timings). On Dhanteras, the auspicious timing for purchasing falls from 12:35 PM on November 10th to 01:57 PM on November 11. During this auspicious Muhurat, you can buy gold and silver. It is believed that purchasing during this auspicious time on Dhanteras can attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity throughout the year.