Dhanteras 2023: What is the significance of buying gold, silver on this auspicious day of Dhanatrayodashi?

Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out best deals on shoes and get up to 80% off

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

ICC ODI batting ranking: Shubman Gill breaks Babar Azam's dominance at the top

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration for Class 9, 11 ending on November 10, check fee structure, other details

Delhi schools to get early winter break from November 9-18 amid severe air pollution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out best deals on shoes and get up to 80% off

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

ICC ODI batting ranking: Shubman Gill breaks Babar Azam's dominance at the top

Dals or pulses to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

5 Indian billionaires choosing village life over cities

7 ways over-hydration can cause water toxicity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

Elvish Yadav grilled by Noida Police in snake venom case, will have to appear for questioning again

The Role That Changed My Life: Preeti Jhangiani says Mohabbatein gave her that 'defining character' that few actors get

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2023: What is the significance of buying gold, silver on this auspicious day of Dhanatrayodashi?

Dhanteras is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold as it is believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari Ji is the 12th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Dhanteras is celebrated on the same day as the Trayodashi of Kartik month. 

As Dhanvantri Jayanti, the day of Dhanteras also commemorates the birth anniversary of the Ayurvedic god. On this day in Satyug, the God of medicines, Lord Dhanvantari, and the Goddess of wealth, Devi Lakshmi, are said to have emerged from the ocean. It is said that Lord Dhanvantari appeared with the nectar of immortality (Amrit) near the end of the Sagar Manthan, when the Devas and Asuras were agitating the water.

Dhanteras literally translates to "wealth," and Teras (13) refers to the wealth-related celebration observed on the thirteenth day of Kartik, also known as Trayodashi. According to mythology, it considered auspicious to buy gold, silver, and other utensils on this day. Starting on this day is seen to be the most auspicious and best if you wish to do business or any new auspicious task.

In Indian society, gold has enormous cultural and commercial significance. It is frequently interpreted as a sign of security, affluence, and purity. As part of the customs, as an investment, or as a lucky charm, individuals purchase gold coins or jewellery on Dhanteras.

Religious beliefs state that Goddess Lakshmi appeared on this day, during Samudra Manthan. Dhanteras is therefore commemorated on this unique day. Special prayers and sacrifices are offered to Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera, the gods of wealth, on this day. Purchasing gold and silver goods is seen as extremely fortunate on this day. By doing this, the worshipper might be able to achieve riches and happiness.

Dhanteras Shubh Muhurat:

The Kartik month's Trayodashi date begins on November 10, starting at 12:35 PM, and ends on November 11th at 01:57 PM. Therefore, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10. On this day, the Pradosh Kaal will be from 05:30 PM to 08:08 PM, during which it is considered auspicious to worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari.

Auspicious Timing for Purchasing:

In Hinduism, important activities are typically carried out during auspicious muhurats (timings). On Dhanteras, the auspicious timing for purchasing falls from 12:35 PM on November 10th to 01:57 PM on November 11. During this auspicious Muhurat, you can buy gold and silver. It is believed that purchasing during this auspicious time on Dhanteras can attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity throughout the year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

Viral video of Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash adds fuel to their dating rumours

Three teams, three days, one spot: Who will face India in the 2023 World Cup semifinal?

Bigg Boss 17: These 9 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra nominated for this week

Delhi Air Pollution: Despite GRAP stage IV curbs, polluting vehicles entering capital, says Transport Minister Gahlot

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE