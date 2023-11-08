Headlines

Dhanteras 2023: Here's why you should not buy these things on Dhanteras

As Dhanteras falls on November 10, 2023, let's explore why it's wise to refrain from buying certain items on this sacred occasion.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Dhanteras, an auspicious festival celebrated just two days before Diwali, holds great significance in Hindu culture. This day is considered highly propitious for buying gold, silver, utensils, and other valuable items. However, amidst the enthusiasm to make purchases, there are certain things one should avoid buying on Dhanteras. As Dhanteras falls on November 10, 2023, let's explore why it's wise to refrain from buying certain items on this sacred occasion.

Kitchen Utensils:

Dhanteras is traditionally associated with acquiring utensils and kitchenware. However, it is believed that buying kitchen utensils on this day is not favorable as it signifies inviting poverty and negative energy into one's home. It's recommended to postpone these purchases to a more auspicious day.

Oil:

Avoid buying oil on Dhanteras, as it symbolizes inviting darkness and negativity. In contrast, you can choose to donate oil to the needy or perform charitable acts to counteract any ill omens associated with purchasing oil.

Iron and Steel Items:

Refrain from buying iron or steel items on Dhanteras, as it is believed to bring strife and discord into the household. These materials are considered inauspicious on this day.

Black Coloured Items:

Steer clear of purchasing anything black on Dhanteras, as black is associated with negative energy and signifies bad luck. Instead, choose vibrant and auspicious colors for your purchases.

Leather Goods:

Leather items should be avoided on Dhanteras, as they are considered impure and can bring negative energy into the home. It is best to choose alternative materials for your purchases.

Sharp Objects:

Buying sharp objects like knives and scissors on Dhanteras is discouraged, as these items can lead to accidents and injuries. It is advisable to delay such purchases to a more suitable day.

 

 

 

 

