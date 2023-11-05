Dhanteras 2023: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day on Dhanatrayodashi

Check out the five auspicious things that you can consider purchasing on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the 13th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Kartik. In 2023, Dhanteras falls on November 10, and it marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. On this auspicious day, people traditionally buy various items believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. Here are five auspicious things you can consider purchasing on Dhanteras:

Gold and Jewelry:

One of the most popular purchases on Dhanteras is gold and jewelry. It is believed that buying gold on this day brings prosperity and good luck. Many people invest in gold coins, jewelry, or gold bars as a symbol of wealth and financial security.

Silver Items:

Silver is another precious metal considered highly auspicious on Dhanteras. You can buy silver utensils, coins, or decorative items as a way to usher in wealth and prosperity into your home. Silver is also a symbol of purity and is often used in various religious rituals.

Kitchen Utensils:

Buying new kitchen utensils on Dhanteras is a common tradition. It is believed that the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, visits homes that are clean and well-maintained. Purchasing new kitchen utensils is a way of ensuring your kitchen is well-equipped, and it's a sign of your readiness to welcome prosperity.

Appliances and Electronics:

In the modern era, people often consider buying electronic gadgets and appliances on Dhanteras. Upgrading your home with new appliances can signify progress and a desire for a more comfortable lifestyle. These items also serve practical purposes in everyday life.

Oil Lamps and Diyas:

Lighting oil lamps or diyas is an essential part of Dhanteras. It is believed that the light from these lamps guides Goddess Lakshmi into your home, dispelling darkness and negative energies. You can purchase beautifully crafted oil lamps and diyas to light up your home and create a welcoming atmosphere.