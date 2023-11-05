Headlines

Dhanteras 2023: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day on Dhanatrayodashi

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress releases seventh list of candidates for polls for November 25

Know whopping amount spent on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi lavish wedding in Italy

Isha Malviya's Udaariyan co-star Lokesh says her parents want her out of BB17: 'Not fine with her closeness to Samarth'

I will never reach...: Virat Kohli reacts after equaling Sachin's ODI ton record during IND vs SA clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Janaki Baa aka Aparna Kanekar passes away at 83, co-star Lovey Sasan pens emotional note

Dhanteras 2023: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day on Dhanatrayodashi

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress releases seventh list of candidates for polls for November 25

Most consecutive wins in single edition of ODI World Cup

World Cup 2023: Player of the Match awards for India so far

Best trade signings in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Janaki Baa aka Aparna Kanekar passes away at 83, co-star Lovey Sasan pens emotional note

Know whopping amount spent on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi lavish wedding in Italy

Isha Malviya's Udaariyan co-star Lokesh says her parents want her out of BB17: 'Not fine with her closeness to Samarth'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2023: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day on Dhanatrayodashi

Check out the five auspicious things that you can consider purchasing on Dhanteras.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the 13th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Kartik. In 2023, Dhanteras falls on November 10, and it marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. On this auspicious day, people traditionally buy various items believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. Here are five auspicious things you can consider purchasing on Dhanteras:

Gold and Jewelry:

One of the most popular purchases on Dhanteras is gold and jewelry. It is believed that buying gold on this day brings prosperity and good luck. Many people invest in gold coins, jewelry, or gold bars as a symbol of wealth and financial security.

Silver Items:

Silver is another precious metal considered highly auspicious on Dhanteras. You can buy silver utensils, coins, or decorative items as a way to usher in wealth and prosperity into your home. Silver is also a symbol of purity and is often used in various religious rituals.

Kitchen Utensils:

Buying new kitchen utensils on Dhanteras is a common tradition. It is believed that the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, visits homes that are clean and well-maintained. Purchasing new kitchen utensils is a way of ensuring your kitchen is well-equipped, and it's a sign of your readiness to welcome prosperity.

Appliances and Electronics:

In the modern era, people often consider buying electronic gadgets and appliances on Dhanteras. Upgrading your home with new appliances can signify progress and a desire for a more comfortable lifestyle. These items also serve practical purposes in everyday life.

Oil Lamps and Diyas:

Lighting oil lamps or diyas is an essential part of Dhanteras. It is believed that the light from these lamps guides Goddess Lakshmi into your home, dispelling darkness and negative energies. You can purchase beautifully crafted oil lamps and diyas to light up your home and create a welcoming atmosphere.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Lady Killer box office day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer sells only 293 tickets across India, collects...

'Worst dressing sense': Bhoomi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'weird' outfit, netizens say 'horrible dress'

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: GRAP Stage 4 implemented, know what's allowed and what's not

Diwali 2023: 5 thoughtful Deepawali gift ideas to light up hearts

IND vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa Match 37

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE