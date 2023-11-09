Dhanteras 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Dhanatrayodashi

To make the most of this significant day, it is essential to follow certain dos and don'ts.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the beginning of the grand Indian festival of Diwali. It falls on the 13th day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Hindu month of Kartik. This auspicious day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth. To make the most of this significant day, it is essential to follow certain dos and don'ts.

Dos:

Clean and Decorate Your Home: Start the day by thoroughly cleaning your home. Decorate it with colorful rangolis, vibrant diyas (lamps), and beautiful torans (door hangings) to welcome positive energy and Goddess Lakshmi into your home.

Shop for Metal Items: Dhanteras is traditionally associated with purchasing metal items, particularly gold, silver, and utensils. It is believed that buying these items on this day brings good fortune and prosperity.

Light Lamps and Incense: In the evening, light oil lamps and incense sticks. The glow of the lamps is said to dispel darkness and evil spirits while attracting blessings from the divine.

Perform Lakshmi Puja: After sunset, gather your family and perform a special Lakshmi Puja. Offer sweets, fruits, flowers, and other items that are dear to the Goddess. Recite Lakshmi mantras and seek her blessings for wealth and prosperity.

Chant the Dhanvantari Mantra: Since Dhanteras is also dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, it is a good practice to chant his mantra. This is especially beneficial for those seeking good health and well-being.

Give to the Needy: Sharing your wealth with those in need is a significant aspect of Dhanteras. Donate to charities or help those less fortunate, as it is believed to bring blessings and increase your wealth.

Don'ts:

Avoid Arguments and Negativity: On Dhanteras, it's important to maintain a positive and harmonious atmosphere in your home. Avoid arguments and negativity, as they can block the flow of positive energy.

Don't Buy Iron or Steel Items: It is advisable not to purchase iron or steel items on Dhanteras, as they are considered inauspicious on this day.

Refrain from Taking Loans: Taking loans or borrowing money on Dhanteras is not considered auspicious. It is believed that it may lead to financial troubles in the future.

Avoid Meat and Alcohol: Refrain from consuming meat and alcohol on Dhanteras. Opt for a vegetarian diet to maintain a pure and positive state of mind.