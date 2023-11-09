Headlines

NZ vs SL: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to keep semis hope alive, Pakistan out of the race?

This National Awardee mortgaged his home to raise funds for controversial film, threatened to quit India if...

Dhanteras 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Dhanatrayodashi

Parliament's Winter Session from December 4, to have 15 sittings in 19 days

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NZ vs SL: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to keep semis hope alive, Pakistan out of the race?

This National Awardee mortgaged his home to raise funds for controversial film, threatened to quit India if...

Dhanteras 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Dhanatrayodashi

5 vegan bodybuilders in the world

8 richest actors of India

7 signs you're eating too much sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This National Awardee mortgaged his home to raise funds for controversial film, threatened to quit India if...

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Dhanatrayodashi

To make the most of this significant day, it is essential to follow certain dos and don'ts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the beginning of the grand Indian festival of Diwali. It falls on the 13th day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Hindu month of Kartik. This auspicious day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth. To make the most of this significant day, it is essential to follow certain dos and don'ts.

Dos:

Clean and Decorate Your Home: Start the day by thoroughly cleaning your home. Decorate it with colorful rangolis, vibrant diyas (lamps), and beautiful torans (door hangings) to welcome positive energy and Goddess Lakshmi into your home.

Shop for Metal Items: Dhanteras is traditionally associated with purchasing metal items, particularly gold, silver, and utensils. It is believed that buying these items on this day brings good fortune and prosperity.

Light Lamps and Incense: In the evening, light oil lamps and incense sticks. The glow of the lamps is said to dispel darkness and evil spirits while attracting blessings from the divine.

Perform Lakshmi Puja: After sunset, gather your family and perform a special Lakshmi Puja. Offer sweets, fruits, flowers, and other items that are dear to the Goddess. Recite Lakshmi mantras and seek her blessings for wealth and prosperity.

Chant the Dhanvantari Mantra: Since Dhanteras is also dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, it is a good practice to chant his mantra. This is especially beneficial for those seeking good health and well-being.

Give to the Needy: Sharing your wealth with those in need is a significant aspect of Dhanteras. Donate to charities or help those less fortunate, as it is believed to bring blessings and increase your wealth.

Don'ts:

Avoid Arguments and Negativity: On Dhanteras, it's important to maintain a positive and harmonious atmosphere in your home. Avoid arguments and negativity, as they can block the flow of positive energy.

Don't Buy Iron or Steel Items: It is advisable not to purchase iron or steel items on Dhanteras, as they are considered inauspicious on this day.

Refrain from Taking Loans: Taking loans or borrowing money on Dhanteras is not considered auspicious. It is believed that it may lead to financial troubles in the future.

Avoid Meat and Alcohol: Refrain from consuming meat and alcohol on Dhanteras. Opt for a vegetarian diet to maintain a pure and positive state of mind.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Glenn Maxwell's magical 201 is easily the best innings in World Cup history; move over Kapil, Sachin, Stokes | Opinion

Dhanteras 2023: Here's why you should not buy these things on Dhanteras

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: From Zoramthanga to Vanlalhmuaka, know key candidates, seats to watch out for

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get flat 78% off on premium massagers, grab the deal now

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE