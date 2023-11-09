Dhanteras 2023 Date, Shubh Muhurat: What is the best time to buy gold, silver this year?

Headlines

Meet man with Rs 24,150 crore net worth, left job in US to lead Rs 1,25,000 crore company in India

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest Cloth Drying Stand

Best Hair Transplants and Hair Transplant Cost in Turkey

Designfina: Elevating Interior Excellence with German Precision

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with Rs 24,150 crore net worth, left job in US to lead Rs 1,25,000 crore company in India

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest Cloth Drying Stand

7 ways to protect your hair from air pollution

10 Most stunning black animals 

Four Diwali releases of Salman Khan that failed at box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

The Village teaser: Arya, Divya Pillai fight horrifying demons in upcoming horror thriller, fans call it Tumbbad-like

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2023 Date, Shubh Muhurat: What is the best time to buy gold, silver this year?

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for performing Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras is during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset and lasts approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is an annual Hindu observance that falls on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month, typically in November. During this day, people pay homage to Lord Dhanvantari and purchase personal and household items.

Buying land, a house, a vehicle, gold, and silver on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious and believed to attract good fortune and prosperity. This year, Dhanteras is scheduled for Friday, November 10.

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for performing Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras is during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset and lasts approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. For Dhanteras 2023, the favorable puja timing is from 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM.

Dhanteras Puja - November 10 (Friday)
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM
Pradosh Kaal - 05:30 PM to 08:08 PM
Vrishabha Kaal - 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

On Dhanteras, people typically worship Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi in the evening. A customary practice involves lighting a mustard oil lamp at the main entrance of the house, facing south, after the evening puja. In various regions, this lamp is known as Yama Deepam.

As Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious, purchases can be made at any time from the start of Dhanteras until its conclusion. However, the most favorable period for buying gold and silver is between 12:35 PM in the morning and 02:46 PM in the afternoon.

Buying on Dhanteras can begin at 12:35 PM and continue until its conclusion the following day at 01:57 PM on November 11. It's important to avoid making purchases during Rahukaal, which will occur from 10:41 AM to 12:03 PM.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Akash Ambani’s new JioPhone with YouTube, WhatsApp, and more goes on sale ahead of Diwali, priced at Rs 2,599

After Rashmika Mandanna, Telangana politicians fall prey to deepfake danger ahead of assembly polls 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Scented candles for Diwali at massive discount

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'vulgar' comment on women's education, population control sparks row

ICC ODI Player Rankings: Mohammad Siraj regains his crown as No1 ranked ODI bowler

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE