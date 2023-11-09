Dhanteras 2023 Date, Shubh Muhurat: What is the best time to buy gold, silver this year?

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for performing Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras is during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset and lasts approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is an annual Hindu observance that falls on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month, typically in November. During this day, people pay homage to Lord Dhanvantari and purchase personal and household items.

Buying land, a house, a vehicle, gold, and silver on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious and believed to attract good fortune and prosperity. This year, Dhanteras is scheduled for Friday, November 10.

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for performing Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras is during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset and lasts approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. For Dhanteras 2023, the favorable puja timing is from 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM.

Dhanteras Puja - November 10 (Friday)

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 05:30 PM to 08:08 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

On Dhanteras, people typically worship Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi in the evening. A customary practice involves lighting a mustard oil lamp at the main entrance of the house, facing south, after the evening puja. In various regions, this lamp is known as Yama Deepam.

As Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious, purchases can be made at any time from the start of Dhanteras until its conclusion. However, the most favorable period for buying gold and silver is between 12:35 PM in the morning and 02:46 PM in the afternoon.

Buying on Dhanteras can begin at 12:35 PM and continue until its conclusion the following day at 01:57 PM on November 11. It's important to avoid making purchases during Rahukaal, which will occur from 10:41 AM to 12:03 PM.