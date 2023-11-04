Dhanteras 2023: Date, puja timings, history, importance of Dhanatrayodashi festival in India

According to religious beliefs, it was on this day, during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), that Goddess Lakshmi appeared.

In Hinduism, Dhanteras is of special significance. This day is also known as Dhantrayodashi. Dhanteras is considered an extremely auspicious day. Some people have doubts about the date of Dhanteras. So, let's find out the date of Dhanteras and the auspicious timing for the puja. We will also learn about the auspicious timing for purchasing on this day.

Dhanteras Shubh Muhurat:

The Kartik month's Trayodashi date begins on November 10, starting at 12:35 PM, and ends on November 11th at 01:57 PM. Therefore, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10. On this day, the Pradosh Kaal will be from 05:30 PM to 08:08 PM, during which it is considered auspicious to worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari.

Auspicious Timing for Purchasing:

In Hinduism, important activities are typically carried out during auspicious muhurats (timings). On Dhanteras, the auspicious timing for purchasing falls from 12:35 PM on November 10th to 01:57 PM on November 11. During this auspicious Muhurat, you can buy gold and silver. It is believed that purchasing during this auspicious time on Dhanteras can attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity throughout the year.

Importance of Dhanteras:

According to religious beliefs, it was on this day, during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), that Goddess Lakshmi appeared. Therefore, Dhanteras is celebrated on this special day. On this day, special worship and offerings are made to the deities of wealth, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari. It is considered highly auspicious to buy items made of gold and silver on this day. Doing so may lead to the attainment of happiness and prosperity for the worshiper.