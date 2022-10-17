Dhanteras 2022: Why buying gold and silver considered auspicious on this day?

Dhanteras 2022

Dhanteras is celebrated a day or two before Diwali. Dhanteras has great significance before Diwali. On this day there is a tradition to buy new things of your choice like gold, silver, utensils or anything like that. On the day of Diwali, efforts are made to spread light and remove darkness and evil by lighting lamps in the house and everywhere throughout the night. There is an interesting story behind buying gold and silver on this day.

Dhanteras literally means wealth and Teras (13) which means the festival celebrated for wealth which is on the 13th day of the month of Kartik which is also known as Trayodashi. Mythological tradition is that on this day gold and silver and other utensils are bought. If you want to do business or any new auspicious work, then starting on this day is considered to be the most auspicious and best.

Dhanteras 2022: What is the significance of Dhantrayodashi? Shubh muhurat to perfom Dhanteras puja

The tradition of buying gold on the day of Dhanteras is centuries old which is going on. Dhanteras is celebrated a day before Deepawali. Shopping on the day of Dhanteras is very auspicious.

Story behind the celebration of dhanteras

Some people believe that the real significance of Dhanteras is the purchase of gold and silver. But its importance is much more than money, gold, silver and jewellery. Lights are seen everywhere on this day. New dishes are prepared in every house. Along with Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber is worshipped on the day of Dhanteras. It is believed that Lord Kubera is the god of wealth and by worshipping him, he becomes happy and makes a person wealthy.

According to ancient folklore, the shining jewellery, the bright light coming from the jewels and the dazzling diyas blinded Yamraj, who appeared in the form of a snake and thus could not kill Hema's son. Because of this, it is believed that buying gold and silver jewellery or new utensils can protect you and your family members from any disease. Buying metal on Dhanteras is also said to bring luck, wealth and prosperity to the house.

Raja Hima's 16-year-old son learns according to his zodiac sign that he will die due to a snake bite on the fourth night of his marriage. On the fourth day of the marriage, his wife kept him awake all night, and she kept her husband awake as well. During this, he took off all his ornaments and lit the light of the lamp and kept it near the door of the room. When Yama Devta came to take him, his eyes were stunned to see the light there.

Yamraj could not enter inside the house because of so much light and left without taking his life. After this, the life of the prince was saved. From that time, the light of lamps is spread at the door of the house to drive away the evil. The belief is that by doing this evil and evil forces are destroyed.

According to mythology, it is believed that gold and silver protect you from bad omens and anything negative, which is why it is considered extremely auspicious to buy these precious metals, especially on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras Puja will be performed on Saturday, 22 October 2022. The Dhanteras Puja Shubh Muhurat starts from 7:01 pm till 8:17 pm for a duration of 1 hour.