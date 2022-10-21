Dhanteras 2022 shubh muhurat to buy gold, precious metals

Every year, on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month, people celebrate Dhanteras. On this day, which marks the anniversary of Vaidya Dhanvantari's birth, people purchase gold, silver, and other beneficial lucky commodities. Dhanteras will take place on October 22 and 23, 2022 this year.

Dhanteras 2022 Muhurat:

Hindus celebrate Dhanteras, often referred to as Dhan Trayodashi, two days before Diwali. The Dhanteras festival is highly regarded in Hinduism. On this day, it is thought that buying fortunate metals like gold, silver, and others brings a person many advantages and makes Goddess Lakshmi happy. This year's Dhanteras day brought about a fortunate happenstance.

On this day, adoration is offered to Lord Dhanvantari, and throughout the Pradosh period, a lamp is lit in Yama's honour. The Hindu calendar predicts that Trayodashi Tithi or Dhanteras Muhurat 2022 will begin at 6:02 p.m. in the Kartik month. beginning at 6:03 p.m. on October 22 and ending the following day. 23rd October. Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22, 2022, in this scenario.

Muhrat to buy gold on Dhanteras:

This year, a fortunate coincidence is brought on by the Dhanteras celebration. The astrological almanack forecasts that the value of Dhanteras will endure until two individuals after 27 years. Trayodashi Tithi will start on October 22 at 6:02 PM and end on October 23 at 6:03 PM as a result.

In this scenario, night shopping would happen on the first day and daytime shopping on the following day. On this day, people worship Dhanvantari Dev, Lakshmi, and Kuber as well as buy home goods, gold, and silver.