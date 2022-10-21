Dhanteras 2022 is to be celebrated on THESE two dates; details of Tripushkar Yog, Swarthsiddi Yog

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

Dhanteras 2022

Normally, Dhanteras is celebrated two days before Diwali. However, this year, the festival will be celebrated on two days.

As per reports, Dhanteras 2022's Muhurat will begin on October 22, 6 pm, and will go on till October 23, 6 pm. This means the festival will be celebrated over two days.

On October 22, after 6 pm, there would 'dhanwantri puja and yam deepdan'. The entire day will be auspicious for shopping.

On this day, what is called the Tripushkar Yog will be applicable.

Under this yog, devotees are believed to get three times the result for their prayers.

On October 23, Swarthsiddhi Yog will remain for the entire day.

The entire day will be considered auspicious for investment, shopping and new starts.