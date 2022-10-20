Dhanteras 2022: Get gold jewellery delivered at your doorstep through THESE six websites

File Photo

Dhanteras 2022: Gold is a wonderful gift for the holidays, whether to yourself or a loved one. This gift has the potential to rise in value over time. Be very careful if you plan on buying gold online for Dhanteras and Diwali, whether for yourself or as a gift. Don't just go to any store to make a purchase; instead, be sure they have a good reputation both online and in the real world.

If you're going to buy gold online, there are a few things you should definitely verify before you pull the trigger. These include the purity of the gold, whether or not it comes with a Hallmark, the cost of making the item, the availability of a buyback or return policy, and the readiness of the website to provide you with an invoice and secure packaging. Therefore, we have compiled a list of the top online to shop for jewellery in India:-

Tanishq (Titan)

When it comes to purchasing gold in India, Tanishq is one of the most reliable companies. That's why it's risk-free to buy gold through Tanishq's e-commerce portal, titan.co.in. You may confidently make a purchase of gold coins or jewellery without worrying that it has been diluted in any way.

BlueStone

As a website and an app, BlueStone is one of the firms that has received money from the aforementioned former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata. Like Caratlane, the app lets you try on jewellery and coins before making a final purchase.

Caratlane

The Caratlane service is mobile- and desktop-friendly. Caratlane, "A Tanishq collaboration," was the first Indian website to sell jewellery online. Tanishq's endorsement alone is enough to convince to make purchases via the app, and the 'Try at home' feature has us sold. At your convenience, a representative will bring the jewellery you've chosen to your house so you may try it on before making a purchase. It's risk-free since you get to test it out first.

PC Jewellers

If you're looking for gold, you may visit the online store of PC Jewellers, a well recognised jewellery company in India. If you need the jewellery or gold coins urgently, our website will be a great assistance. To see what products are eligible for same-day shipping, browse the website's "Same Day delivery" section.

Velvetcase

Thanks to its sophisticated styles and tempting deals, Velvetcase is quickly rising in popularity. All you jewellery enthusiasts looking for unique takes on traditional and contemporary styles will feel right at home here. You may also try on and purchase from their ready-to-wear designer range in their physical stores.

Paytm

You may also purchase gold using the Paytm app. Don't expect to find jewellery on the app, however; it only accepts purchases of gold coins. In addition, Paytm offers cashback on many of these gold coins to its customers, making it a recommended gold-buying destination for bargain hunters. In any case, remember to bear in mind the things we warned you to think about when buying gold, regardless of where you decide to make your purchase.