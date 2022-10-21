Dhanteras 2022: Don't buy THESE 5 items on this auspicious day

The day before Diwali is when Dhanteras is celebrated in India. The thirteenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvini is represented by the word 'Dhan,' which is also translated as money and 'teras.' This year, Dhanatrayodashi will be observed on October 23. Diwali is a five-day festival that starts with Dhanteras. The festival of Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day for purchasing precious metals like gold and silver.

However, it is a common custom that individuals avoid purchasing particular items during Dhanteras.

Here are 5 items that people avoid purchasing during Dhanteras:

Iron

During Dhanteras, individuals often avoid purchasing iron or other products or utensils made of iron.

Steel

During Dhanteras, steel is also seen as unlucky. As a result, during Dhanteras, many individuals choose to acquire copper- or brass-made products or utensils rather than those made of steel.

Glass

Glassware and other goods made of glass are considered inauspicious for purchase during Dhanteras. People avoid purchasing glass during Dhanteras because, according to popular thinking, Rahu is connected to glass.

Sharp objects

A popular belief is that during Dhanteras, one should avoid purchasing sharp goods. Knives, scissors, and other sharp instruments are often avoided when shopping for Dhanteras.

Oil/Ghee

People often don't purchase oil or ghee during Dhanteras as per custom. To save families from having to buy oil or ghee on Dhanteras, they typically ensure that the house has enough quantity of backup.

