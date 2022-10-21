Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Dhanteras 2022: Don't buy THESE 5 items on this auspicious day

Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day to buy precious metals like gold and silver. However, people avoid purchasing certain items on this day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

Dhanteras 2022: Don't buy THESE 5 items on this auspicious day
Dhanteras 2022: Don't buy THESE 5 items on this auspicious day

The day before Diwali is when Dhanteras is celebrated in India. The thirteenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvini is represented by the word 'Dhan,' which is also translated as money and 'teras.' This year, Dhanatrayodashi will be observed on October 23. Diwali is a five-day festival that starts with Dhanteras. The festival of Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day for purchasing precious metals like gold and silver.

However, it is a common custom that individuals avoid purchasing particular items during Dhanteras.

Here are 5 items that people avoid purchasing during Dhanteras:

Iron

During Dhanteras, individuals often avoid purchasing iron or other products or utensils made of iron.

Steel

During Dhanteras, steel is also seen as unlucky. As a result, during Dhanteras, many individuals choose to acquire copper- or brass-made products or utensils rather than those made of steel.

Glass

Glassware and other goods made of glass are considered inauspicious for purchase during Dhanteras. People avoid purchasing glass during Dhanteras because, according to popular thinking, Rahu is connected to glass. 

Sharp objects

A popular belief is that during Dhanteras, one should avoid purchasing sharp goods. Knives, scissors, and other sharp instruments are often avoided when shopping for Dhanteras.

Oil/Ghee

People often don't purchase oil or ghee during Dhanteras as per custom. To save families from having to buy oil or ghee on Dhanteras, they typically ensure that the house has enough quantity of backup.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/lifestyle/photo-gallery-diwali-2022-celebrate-eco-friendly-diwali-this-year-here-are-5-ways-to-celebrate-safely-2994655

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.