Dhanteras 2022 date, time: Is Dhantrayodashi on October 22 or 23? City-wise shubh muhurat and puja vidhi

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festivities of Diwali or Deepavali - the festival of lights.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

File photo

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. Dhantrayodashi is also known as Dhanteras which is the first day of five days long Deepawali festivities. But there is confusion regarding the date of this auspicious occasion. 

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23, 2022. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi is celebrated along with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth tithi), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of Kartik Maas.

Dhanteras 2022: date and time

Pradosh Kaal - 5:45 pm to 8:17 pm
Vrishabha Kaal - 7:01 pm to 8:56 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 6:02 pm on Oct 22, 2022
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 6:03 pm on Oct 23, 2022

Dhanteras 2022: City-wise Shubh Muhurat

New Delhi: 7:01 pm to 08:17 pm 

Mumbai: 7:34 pm to 8:40 pm  

Chennai: 7.13 pm to 8:13 pm

Kolkata: 5:05 pm, October 22, to 6:03 pm, October 23 

Bengaluru: 7:24 pm to 8:24 pm

Pune: 7:31 pm to 8:36 pm

Jaipur: 7:10 pm to 8:24 pm 

