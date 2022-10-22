Search icon
Dhanteras 2022 date in India: Is Dhantrayodashi today or tomorrow? City-wise muhurat

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Chhoti Diwali, marks the beginning of the festival of light.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 08:57 AM IST

The festival of lights officially kicks off on Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi is celebrated along with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth tithi), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of Kartik Maas. The word "Dhanteras" derives from the 13th century and literally means "wealth" in Sanskrit. 

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22 and October 23, 2022. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi is celebrated along with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth tithi), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of Kartik Maas.

Dhanteras 2022: date and time

Pradosh Kaal - 5:45 pm to 8:17 pm
Vrishabha Kaal - 7:01 pm to 8:56 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 6:02 pm on Oct 22, 2022
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 6:03 pm on Oct 23, 2022

Dhanteras 2022: City-wise Shubh Muhurat

New Delhi: 7:01 pm to 08:17 pm 

Mumbai: 7:34 pm to 8:40 pm  

Chennai: 7.13 pm to 8:13 pm

Kolkata: 5:05 pm, October 22, to 6:03 pm, October 23 

Bengaluru: 7:24 pm to 8:24 pm

Pune: 7:31 pm to 8:36 pm

Jaipur: 7:10 pm to 8:24 pm 

