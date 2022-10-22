Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Dhanteras 2022: Check out auspicious timings for puja, shopping on October 23

Check out auspicious timings for puja and shopping on October 23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

Dhanteras 2022: Check out auspicious timings for puja, shopping on October 23
Dhanteras 2022: Check out auspicious timings for puja, shopping on October 23 | Photo: File (Image for representation)

On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, markets were crowded with shoppers making expensive purchases. One of the most sacred Hindu festivals, Dhanteras, often spelled Dhanatrayodashi, welcomes in the Diwali celebrations. This year, it is observed on both October 22 and October 23. On this day, buying gold, cutlery, and other items is lucky and is thought to bring wealth and prosperity.

Scriptures suggest making purchases during the Shubh Muhurat. The blessed hour for worship on October 22 was from 7:01 p.m. to 8:17 p.m. The auspicious hour of worship, on the other hand, will be from 05:40 pm to 06:03 pm on October 23 for people celebrating Dhanteras. And also from 7:17 pm to 8:53 pm in the evening.

READ | 8 simple yet effective homemade fruit pack ideas for this Diwali

According to astrologers, Dhanteras can be worshipped on both October 22 and October 23, however October 23 is lucky for shopping. The auspicious time for buying anything on this day, including gold, silver, real estate, a home, a car, etc., runs from 8:17 am in the morning to 4:30 in the evening.

Rahukal will begin at 4:30 pm and continue through 6 pm, avoid shopping during this time. After that, you have till 11:05 pm to go shopping. The lucky period for Deepdan is between 7:17 pm  to 8:53 pm.

READ | Chhoti Diwali 2022: If Dhanteras is on October 23, when is Chhoti Diwali? Check the exact date, time here

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup
Viral Photos of the Day: Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty raise temperature in stylish outfits
National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh: 32-year-old health worker raped by 17-year-old boy in clinic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.