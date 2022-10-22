Dhanteras 2022: Check out auspicious timings for puja, shopping on October 23 | Photo: File (Image for representation)

On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, markets were crowded with shoppers making expensive purchases. One of the most sacred Hindu festivals, Dhanteras, often spelled Dhanatrayodashi, welcomes in the Diwali celebrations. This year, it is observed on both October 22 and October 23. On this day, buying gold, cutlery, and other items is lucky and is thought to bring wealth and prosperity.

Scriptures suggest making purchases during the Shubh Muhurat. The blessed hour for worship on October 22 was from 7:01 p.m. to 8:17 p.m. The auspicious hour of worship, on the other hand, will be from 05:40 pm to 06:03 pm on October 23 for people celebrating Dhanteras. And also from 7:17 pm to 8:53 pm in the evening.

READ | 8 simple yet effective homemade fruit pack ideas for this Diwali

According to astrologers, Dhanteras can be worshipped on both October 22 and October 23, however October 23 is lucky for shopping. The auspicious time for buying anything on this day, including gold, silver, real estate, a home, a car, etc., runs from 8:17 am in the morning to 4:30 in the evening.

Rahukal will begin at 4:30 pm and continue through 6 pm, avoid shopping during this time. After that, you have till 11:05 pm to go shopping. The lucky period for Deepdan is between 7:17 pm to 8:53 pm.

READ | Chhoti Diwali 2022: If Dhanteras is on October 23, when is Chhoti Diwali? Check the exact date, time here