Dhanteras 2022: Chant THESE mantras to impress Lord Kubera for immense wealth

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is here, which marks the beginning of the five-day-long festivities for Diwali. Dhanteras falls on Saturday, October 22, this year, and will be celebrated with full pomp by Indians all around the globe. People consider Dhantrayodashi to be an auspicious day for purchasing gold, new utensils, Lakshmi-Ganesha idols, and other home appliances.

On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped together with Lord Kubera. It is believed that by worshiping Lord Kubera duly on this day, he is pleased and showers blessings on the devotees and removes all their money-related problems. According to astrology experts, 3 powerful mantras of Kuber have been mentioned in the scriptures. It is believed that by chanting these mantras on a particular day or regularly, one gets the blessings of Kuber Dev, the king of wealth. There are so many miracles in these mantras that they make even a poor person rich. Let's know about these mantras.

- Mantra of Lord Kubera

It has been said in astrology that this is the most favorite mantra of Kuber Dev, the king of wealth. This mantra composed of 35 letters is very powerful, it is believed that by regularly chanting this mantra for three months, the financial condition of the person also gets stronger.

Please note that this mantra should be chanted at least one rosary. According to astrology, the face should be in the south direction while chanting this mantra. Also, keep Dhanalakshmi Kauri with you while chanting the mantra.

- Ashta Lakshmi Kuber Mantra

This mantra is also considered to be the mantra of Mother Lakshmi along with Kuber Dev. It is said that the person who desires to attain Aishwarya, position, prestige and good fortune in life, he should chant this mantra with a sincere heart. If you want to get special benefits, then chant this mantra on Friday night.

- Mantra to get money

It is believed that by chanting this mantra of Kuber Dev, a person gets all material advantages. It is said that a person who chants this mantra regularly, he never has to face financial crisis in life.