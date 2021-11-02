Dhanteras 2021: Why do people buy gold, silver or utensils on this auspicious day before Diwali?

Today (November 2) is Dhanteras and this marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. Since time immemorial, people buy gold or silver on Dhanteras. But, do you know why it is considered auspicious to but gold or silver on Dhanteras? Well, we have the answer!

Gold is not merely a precious metal in India or an investment option, but it holds great sentimental value for people here. India became the largest importer of gold in the world, after recently surpassing China’s shipments.

Gold buying is not an uncommon ritual on nearly every Indian festival or occasion like weddings. It is considered auspicious to buy gold on Makar Sankranti, Gudi Padwa, Navratri, Dusshera, Akshaya Tritiya.

However, Dhanteras holds special importance for buying gold and silver in the country. Every year, jewellers see a surge in demand for gold as Indians flock to stores to buy either gold jewellery or gold coins on this day. Even demand for silver spikes on this day. In certain cities, jewellery shops open early in the morning and remain operational till midnight to factor in the massive crowds coming in to buy gold.

The word Dhanteras comes from ‘Dhan’ meaning wealth, and ‘teras’ meaning 13th day as per the Hindu calendar.

This day is considered to be the first day of the five-day Diwali celebration and holds importance for the business community.

On this day, not only gold and silver, but people indulge in buying other forms of wealth like property, new vehicles, etc. Even buying a few utensils is considered symbolic and auspicious.

On this day, people around the country, worship ‘dhan’ and Goddess Lakshmi symbolized by a one rupee coin. This ritual is also carried out by businesses across the country that usually decorate the office premises and worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Dhanteras has an interesting story that suggests why buying gold is considered auspicious on this day.

According to an adage, the story of Dhanteras revolves around 16-year old King Hima and his newly-wed wife. A prophecy had indicated the king will die on the fourth day of marriage.

In order to keep her husband awake and safe, his newly wedded wife is believed to have made a heap of her ornaments, including lots of gold and silver coins at the entrance of the sleeping chamber. She is then believed to have sung songs and narrated stories.

The next day, when the God of Death, Yama came to take the king, his eyes were dazzled by the blinding gold and silver. Unable to enter the chamber, Yama climbs the heap of wealth and sat there listening to the songs and stories. Later, Yama is believed to have left silently without taking the king.

Since then, buying gold or silver on this day or even other forms of ‘dhan’, is considered auspicious to keep evil and death away.

Happy Dhanteras 2021 to you and your family!