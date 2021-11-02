Dhanteras 2021: Date, significance, puja muhurat - All you need to know

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities and it is being celebrated today (November 2). The festival is celebrated along with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth tithi), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of Kartik Maas.

Lord Kubera, Lord Dhanvantari, Yamraj and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped by devotees on the day.

Dhanteras 2021: Significance

It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari (the God of medicines) and Devi Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth) emerged from the ocean bed during Satyug on this day.

The day of Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. It is said that Lord Dhanvantari emerged towards the end of the Sagar Manthan when the Devas and Asuras were churning the sea, with the nectar of immortality (Amrit).

Lord Dhanvantari, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, held the kalash containing Amrit.

On Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja is performed in evening and clay diyas are kept lit overnight. Prasad of traditional sweets is offered to Goddess Lakshmi. During the puja, three forms of Goddess Lakshmi – Goddess MahaLakshmi, Maha Kaali and Goddess Saraswati are worshipped. Lords Kuber and Ganesha are also worshipped on the day.

According to Drik Panchang, the mahurat for the celebration and offerings of Dhanteras are as follows:

Dhanteras Puja Mahurat: 6:17 PM to 8:11 PM (1 hour 55 minutes)

Yama Deepam

Pradosh Kaal 5:35 PM to 8:11 PM

Vrishabha Kaal 6:17 PM to 8:12 PM

City-wise Dhantrayodashi Muhurat on November 2, as per Drik Panchang

Pune: 06:47 PM to 08:32 PM

New Delhi: 06:17 PM to 08:11 PM

Chennai: 06:29 PM to 08:10 PM

Jaipur: 06:25 PM to 08:18 PM

Hyderabad: 06:30 PM to 08:14 PM

Gurgaon: 06:18 PM to 08:12 PM

Chandigarh: 06:14 PM to 08:09 PM

Kolkata: 05:42 PM to 07:31 PM

Mumbai: 06:50 PM to 08:36 PM

Bengaluru: 06:40 PM to 08:21 PM

Ahmedabad: 06:45 PM to 08:34 PM

Noida: 06:16 PM to 08:10 PM