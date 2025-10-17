Dhanatrayodashi 2025: Why lighting Yam Deepak on Dhanteras is important, know significance and puja rituals

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
LIFESTYLE
On Dhanteras 2025, devotees will observe the age-old tradition of lighting the Yam Deepak, a ritual believed to bring positivity and protection to the home.
Every year, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, devotees across India light a special lamp known as Yam Deepak in honour of Lord Yama, the god of death. This age-old ritual, also known as Yam Deep Daan, is believed to protect family members from untimely death and bring peace and longevity.
According to Hindu tradition, Yam Deepak is lit outside the main entrance of the house after sunset on Dhanteras evening. The lamp is placed facing the south direction, which is considered the direction of Yama. The ritual symbolises light overcoming darkness and the offering of prayers to Lord Yama for safeguarding the household.
In 2025, Dhanteras will be celebrated on 18 October (Saturday). The auspicious time to light the Yam Deepak will be from 5:48 PM to 7:04 PM, during the Pradosh Kaal, the most favourable period for evening rituals. Lighting the lamp at this time is said to please Lord Yama and remove negative energies from the home.
To perform the ritual correctly, take a large earthen lamp (diya) with four wicks (battis) and fill it with mustard oil. Place the diya on the ground near the house entrance, ensuring the wicks face south. While lighting the lamp, devotees chant the Yam Deepak mantra:
'Mrityuna paashadandabhyam kalena shyamaya saha,
Trayodashyām deepadanāt Suryajah priyatām mama.'
It is believed that performing this simple act with devotion protects the family from accidents, illnesses and premature death. The Yam Deepak not only honours Lord Yama but also spreads positive energy, health and prosperity in the household during the festival of lights.