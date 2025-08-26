Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mother Teresa's Birthday: Inspiring quotes on love and peace to remember her legacy

PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exported over...

Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…'

When The Eagle Pushes: The Elephant's risky dance with the Dragon

Noland Arbaugh, first patient of Elon Musk's Neuralink, plays Mario Kart using his brain 18 months post-surgery

Sachin Tendulkar finally reacts to Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement with Saaniya Chandhok, says, 'We are all...'

Rubina Dilaik birthday: Inside Bigg Boss 14 winner's no-fuss skincare secrets fans can follow

Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, more: 6 iconic moments Hollywood celebrities stunned in Indian traditional outfits

ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's home in hospital construction scam case

SC forms SIT to probe Vantara, how it acquires animals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mother Teresa's Birthday: Inspiring quotes on love and peace to remember her legacy

Mother Teresa's Birthday: Inspiring quotes on love and peace to remember her leg

PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exported over...

PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exporte

Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…'

Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…'

Dhanashree Verma revealed her hair care secret inspired by her mother’s advice. She swears by oil massages, DIY masks with aloe vera, curd, and fenugreek, along with a balanced diet and hydration to keep her hair strong, shiny, and healthy. Here’s a detailed look at her routine.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dancer and digital creator Dhanashree Verma is admired not only for her energetic performances but also for her radiant beauty and luscious hair. Fans often wonder how she manages to keep her tresses looking so healthy and shiny despite her busy schedule. Recently, Dhanashree revealed her go-to hair care secret, one that she lovingly credits to her mother.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree Verma shared, “Mummy bolti thi ki ki oil lagakar choti karo.” She explained that her mother always encouraged her to rely on home remedies rather than excessive chemical treatments. This advice has stayed with her over the years, and she continues to follow it religiously.

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T105438-148

The power of oiling

According to Dhanashree Verma, hair oiling can do wonders for the hair. She believes in the age-old practice of oil massages, especially with coconut and almond oil, which help nourish the scalp and strengthen roots. She also swears by homemade masks using curd, aloe vera, and fenugreek seeds to maintain hydration and shine.

Balancing lifestyle with hair care

Dhanashree Verma emphasised that healthy hair isn’t just about external care. Diet and hydration play an equally important role. The content creator ensures that her hair care routine remains simple and also incorporates proteins into her meals. Drinking plenty of water, she says, keeps both skin and hair naturally glowing.

She also mentioned that she washes her hair twice a week. “I do oiling. Mummy bolti thi ki oil lagakar choti karo (Mother always says use oil and then make a plait). That is what has helped me. Very old school…oil lagao, choti karo (Use oil, make a pleat). Make it into a plait. Not too tight because it pulls. Keep it on overnight, depending on your scalp’s condition. I had my hair done twice a week,” said Verma.

Dhanashree Verma’s hair care journey proves that sometimes, the best beauty tips come from our own homes. Her mantra, passed down from her mother, reminds us that consistency, nourishment, and natural remedies are the true keys to long, strong, and beautiful hair.

ALSO READ: Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Blue, Maroon, White, Orange... Why do Indian passports come in different colours? Know the significance behind each one
Why Indian passports come in Blue, Maroon, White, Orange
This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra
This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bih
Who is George Soros? Kiren Rijiju says US investor has kept aside USD 1 trillion to destabilise Indian govt
Who is George Soros? Billionaire allegedly working to destabilise Modi govt
From Mahavatar Narsimha to HIT 3: 5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far
5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far
Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles torched, several police officers injured in clash, Watch
Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles tor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE