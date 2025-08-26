Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…'

Dhanashree Verma revealed her hair care secret inspired by her mother’s advice. She swears by oil massages, DIY masks with aloe vera, curd, and fenugreek, along with a balanced diet and hydration to keep her hair strong, shiny, and healthy. Here’s a detailed look at her routine.

Dancer and digital creator Dhanashree Verma is admired not only for her energetic performances but also for her radiant beauty and luscious hair. Fans often wonder how she manages to keep her tresses looking so healthy and shiny despite her busy schedule. Recently, Dhanashree revealed her go-to hair care secret, one that she lovingly credits to her mother.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree Verma shared, “Mummy bolti thi ki ki oil lagakar choti karo.” She explained that her mother always encouraged her to rely on home remedies rather than excessive chemical treatments. This advice has stayed with her over the years, and she continues to follow it religiously.

The power of oiling

According to Dhanashree Verma, hair oiling can do wonders for the hair. She believes in the age-old practice of oil massages, especially with coconut and almond oil, which help nourish the scalp and strengthen roots. She also swears by homemade masks using curd, aloe vera, and fenugreek seeds to maintain hydration and shine.

Balancing lifestyle with hair care

Dhanashree Verma emphasised that healthy hair isn’t just about external care. Diet and hydration play an equally important role. The content creator ensures that her hair care routine remains simple and also incorporates proteins into her meals. Drinking plenty of water, she says, keeps both skin and hair naturally glowing.

She also mentioned that she washes her hair twice a week. “I do oiling. Mummy bolti thi ki oil lagakar choti karo (Mother always says use oil and then make a plait). That is what has helped me. Very old school…oil lagao, choti karo (Use oil, make a pleat). Make it into a plait. Not too tight because it pulls. Keep it on overnight, depending on your scalp’s condition. I had my hair done twice a week,” said Verma.

Dhanashree Verma’s hair care journey proves that sometimes, the best beauty tips come from our own homes. Her mantra, passed down from her mother, reminds us that consistency, nourishment, and natural remedies are the true keys to long, strong, and beautiful hair.

