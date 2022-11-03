Devuthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah 2022: Confused about date, time? Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

File Photo

Devuthani Ekadashi is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. On the next day, the marriage of Shaligram form of Lord Vishnu and Mata Tulsi is done. It is said that Lord Vishnu wakes up from yog Nidra after four months on Devuthani Ekadashi. This time there is a lot of confusion among people regarding the dates of Devuthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah. Let us know what are the dates for the same.

When is Devuthani Ekadashi?

Devuthani Ekadashi is celebrated on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This time Kartik Shukla Ekadashi's date will be from 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 3 to 6:08 pm on Friday, November 4. So, Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 4.

When is Tulsi Vivah?

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on the Dwadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This time Kartik Shukla Dwadashi Tithi will start at 6:08 pm on Saturday, November 5, and will end on Sunday, November 6 at 5:06 pm. So, Tulsi Vivah will be done on November 5.

Puja Vidhi for Devuthani Ekadashi

On the day of Ekadashi, after taking bath in the morning, take a vow of fasting. After this, worship Lord Vishnu and light a lamp and incense in front of him. Offer him fruits, flowers, sweets, and bhog. Tulsi is very dear to Lord Vishnu. Therefore, on this day, offer Tulsi Dal to him.

Chant the mantras of Lord Vishnu in the evening. Eat only sattvik diet on this day. Avoid eating rice and follow celibacy.

Puja Vidhi for Tulsi Vivah

Light a lamp in the temple of the house after taking bath at sunrise on Tulsi Vivah. Anoint Vishnu ji with Gangajal. Offer them, Tulsi Dal. On the day of Tulsi Vivah, the Shaligram avatar of Vishnu is married to Tulsi. After the marriage is over, perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu. Tulsi is also offered to Vishnu on this day.