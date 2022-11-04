Search icon
Devuthani Ekadashi 2022: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of worshipping Lord Vishnu

Devuthani Ekadashi is the most important of all the 24 Ekadashis in the year. This year Devuthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Devuthani Ekadashi is observed every year on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. It is also known as Devotthan Ekadashi, Hari Prabodhani Ekadashi, and Devuthani Gyaras.On this day, Lord Vishnu wakes up from four months of yog sleep. On this day all the wishes are fulfilled by worshiping Lord Vishnu and keeping a fast.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat 

Devuthani Ekadashi is the most important of all the 24 Ekadashis in the year. This year Devuthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 4 (today). The date of Ekadashi began at 8:51 pm yesterday, November 3, and will remain till 7:02 pm today, November 4. Due to Suryodaya Vyapini Tithi, the fast of Hari Prabodhini Ekadashi will be on November 4.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2022: Significance 

Every year the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashadha, which is known as Devshayani or Harishayani Ekadashi, begins.

During this time, lord Vishnu goes into yog nidra for four months and wakes up on Devuthani Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year Devshayani Ekadashi was on July 10, 2022.

When Lord Vishnu is 'sleeping', all kinds of auspicious works in Hinduism are stopped for four months. On Devuthani Ekadashi, by special worship of the Lord of the world, he is awakened from his sleep, and on this day the Chaturmas fast ends, and all the auspicious works like marriage, mundan, janeu, home entry, yagya, etc begins.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2022: Puja vidhi 

On the day of Ekadashi, after taking bath in the morning, take a vow of fasting. After this, worship Lord Vishnu and light a lamp and incense in front of him. Offer him fruits, flowers, sweets, and bhog. Tulsi is very dear to Lord Vishnu. Therefore, on this day, offer Tulsi Dal to him.

Chant the mantras of Lord Vishnu in the evening. Eat only sattvik diet on this day. Avoid eating rice and follow celibacy.

