Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat Katha: All you need to know about the auspicious day

Ekadashi Tithi is the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight. On this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep for a period of 4 months (Shravan, Bhadrapad, Ashwin and Kartik). This period is known as Chatur Masa.

Devshayani is a Sanskrit word meaning, when God sleep and Chatur Masa means a period of 4 months. It is believed that he rests on the coiled body of his seven-headed serpent Adishesha (Shesh Naag) under the cosmic ocean (Kshira Sagara). The Lord remains in this state for four months, and hence Lord Shiva takes charge of the Universe.

By observing fast on this day, sins of the devotee are nullified and devotee earns the merit to lead a happy, fulfilling life. It is believed that the devotees are blessed with a place in the abode of Lord Vishnu after the soul transcends.

Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat Katha

There was a king named Raja Mahabali (the grandson of Bhakt Prahlad), who ruled the three worlds - the Devaloka, Prithviloka and Patalaloka. Despite being a demon, he was benevolent and hence, loved by his subjects. However, the Devas sought help from Lord Vishnu and appealed to him to curb Mahabali's powers after realising that he could become invincible. Therefore, Lord Vishnu took the Vamana Avatar to guard the Devas.

Also, Raja Mahabali known for his philanthropic works and kindness. Therefore, Lord Vishnu sought alms from Mahabali in the disguise of a little Brahmin boy. He requested the king to give him the portion of land that he would cover by taking three steps with his tiny feet. And Mahabali instantly agreed.

The king was oblivious that the boy was none other than Lord Vishnu himself. Vamana grew so tall that his head touched the skies, soon after asking for the piece of land. He covered the Earth with one step and the space with the other. Meanwhile Mahabali, who by then had recognised the Lord, humbly surrendered. However, the third step for the third piece of land was due.

Mahabali then offered his head. Lord Vishnu got pleased by the king's generosity and showered him with a boon, before sending Mahabali to Patalaloka. The king made the most of it by asking Lord Vishnu to accompany him to the Patalaloka. Therefore, the Lord moved to the Patalaloka with Mahabali, to honour the boon.

Later, the Lord's absence left the Devas, and Mata Lakshmi worried. Therefore, Goddess visited Patalaloka in the disguise of a poor woman, to bring her husband back. She paid tribute to Mahabali by tying Rakhi (sacred thread) to his wrist and bonded with him like his sister. And eventually, she asked him to free her husband from the Patalaloka. Mahabali humbly accepted his defeat and freed Lord Vishnu from his promise.