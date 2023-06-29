Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 Date, Time: Shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

File photo

On the Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi tithi, Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 is observed. Legend has it that Lord Vishnu sleeps on Devshayani Ekadashi and awakens on Prabodhini Ekadashi, also known as Devutthana Ekadashi, four months later.

One of the blessed days, Devshayani Ekadashi, heralds the start of Lord Vishnu's sleep cycle. Devshayani Ekadashi falls will be observed today (June 29) on July 10 this year. In order to commemorate the event, people pray to Lord Vishnu, observe a fast, perform bhajans, and chant mantras in an effort to please the god.

Devshayani Ekadashi is also called Ashadji Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi, and Hari Shayani Ekadashi.

During this time, Lord Vishnu enters his sleeping cycle (which lasts for a total of about 4 months), during which time good deeds like buying a home, donning a janaeu, and performing other good deeds come to an end.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi begins: June 29 (3.18 am)

Ekadashi Tithi ends: June 30, 2023 (2.42 am)

Parana time: June 30, 2023 (1.48pm to 4.36 pm)

Hari vasara end moment: June 30 (8.20 am)

Puja Vidhi/rituals during Devshayani Ekadashi

Devotees wake up early and perform their regular routine and get ready wearing fresh clothes to offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu. Devotees take holy bath in rivers including Ganga and if they are unable too, people arrange Gangajal (Holy water of Ganga river which is easily available in markets) and take a bath at their home.

Devotees worship-keeping ideals of Lord Vishnu in their home temples.

Devotees also observe fast on this day and chant mantras, and bhajans to impress Lord Vishnu for his blessings.

In the evening, devotees recite aarti dedicated to Lord Vishnu and offer prasada (holy food) to family members and needy one